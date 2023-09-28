Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 3

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins put up "video game numbers" in Week 3 and EA Sports has taken notice.

The Week 3 roster update for Madden saw the Miami quarterback get a boost from an 85 rating to an 87 rating following the Dolphins, 70-20 demolition of the Denver Broncos. Tagovailoa was 23-of-26 for 309 touchdowns and four touchdowns in the victory.

Tagovailoa is now up to 1,024 yards on the season with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He looks like a true MVP candidate for the 3-0 Dolphins. He wasn't the only player from the franchise who saw a significant rise, as running backs Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane also saw a rise in rating.

Mostert rose from an 80 to an 82 after a performance that saw him rush for 82 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries while also adding seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the passing game.

Achane rose three points from a 75 to a 78 after a breakout performance that saw him get 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while also contributing four catches for 30 yards and two touchdowns in the aerial attack.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert also rose two points and now sits at 90. He was 40-of-47 for 405 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings that saw the Chargers earn their first win of the season.



Defensively, T.J. Watt was a riser as he moved from a 96 to a 97 following a two-sack performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Not everyone had a bump up in rating this week. The most notable downgrade came to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who went from an 87 to an 85. This came after he went 25-of-40 for 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.