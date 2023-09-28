Chris Sale Eyed as Red Sox's Starter for 2024 Opening Day, Alex Cora Says

Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Following another disappointing campaign for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora has already started looking toward 2024 and named Chris Sale as his intended opening day starter next season on Thursday, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

It's an unorthodox move by Cora, although it's clear that Sale is the best option in Boston's rotation, even as he's fallen off from his form of several seasons ago.

The 34-year-old is 6-4 this year with a 4.42 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.

What's even more concerning, however, is Sale's recent injury record as he has struggled mightily to stay healthy ever since arriving in Boston.

Over the past past four seasons, Sale has combined to play in just 30 games, including nine in 2021, two in 2022 and missing the entire 2020 campaign due to Tommy John surgery. Sale also had to deal with a rib stress fracture and a left finger fracture as part of his long list of ailments.

It got to the point where Boston's then-Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said the organization had to find the person who had a "Chris Sale voodoo doll."

Even during this past season, the former AL strikeout leader landed on the 60-day IL with a stress reaction in his scapula.

And even when he was on the mound he wasn't quite as effective.