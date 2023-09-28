Lakers' Rob Pelinka Praises Austin Reaves' Work Ethic, Says He Has 'Mamba Gene'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves' development over the past six months has earned him a comparison to the late Kobe Bryant from general manager Rob Pelinka.

"Austin's growth isn't a surprise to any of us," Pelinka said during a press conference Thursday. "He uniquely has that sort of Mamba gene, where it's all about the work, it's about playing competitive on every play, it's about being a great teammate, not caring about the personal accolades but just the team winning."

Reaves and the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $54 million max extension in July.

After breaking out as a starter in the latter half of the Lakers' 2022-23 season, Reaves shone as a sixth man for Team USA in the FIBA Men's World Cup this summer, during which he led the team's bench players by averaging 13.8 points through eight games.

"I think he's got tremendous respect from other coaches around the league, other players around the league," Pelinka said. "[Head coach Darvin Ham] and I spent some time around Team USA, and everybody praises him, and I think he doesn't let any of that get to his head."

"He's focused on one thing and one thing only, and that's trying to bring another championship to this organization."