Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Heat Haven't 'Conveyed Interest' in Pacers Star amid Buzz

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Although the Miami Heat have reportedly expressed interest in Indiana Pacers three-point specialist Buddy Hield in the past, the Heat have "not yet conveyed" that interest this offseason, per the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson.

The Pacers are currently looking for a potential trade for Hield, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported last week.

Hield, who has established himself as one of the league's best shooters from behind the arc, is heading into the final season on his four-year contract. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, which potentially limits his trade value.

The Pacers offered Hield an extension this offseason, but the proposal did not make Hield "feel desired," per Charania.

Charania previously named the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks as teams that have "had a level of interest in [Hield] over the last several months."

Hield was also linked with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this summer, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha,

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, multiple NBA executives said Hield is unlikely to command a first-round pick in a trade, potentially making him a more affordable option. NBA executives believe the Pacers are more likely to receive offers of "multiple second-round picks attached to the contract(s) needed to match Hield's salary," per Stein.

Hield broke the Pacers' single-season record for three-pointers last season as he racked up more than 280 for the second time in his career.

Miami's three-point shooting helped propel the team to the NBA finals last season as the Heat became the first team in NBA history to shoot over 50 percent from behind the arc five times in the same playoff run. With Gabe Vincent now gone to the Los Angeles Lakers and Max Strus with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it would make sense if the Heat wanted to stock up behind the arc with a player like Hield.