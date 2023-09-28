James Harden Rumors: 76ers Unsure If Star Will Attend Camp amid Clippers Trade Buzz

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden's desire to move on from the Philadelphia 76ers remains unchanged.

Harden still wants a trade from the 76ers and the franchise is unsure of whether or not he'll report for training camp, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Thursday on the Pat McAfee Show.

All eyes are now on Harden following the trade that sent star point guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season in June, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time that the two sides were going to work together on finding a trade partner.

The three-time scoring champion reiterated his trade request to Daryl Morey in July, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, and Wojnarowski reported in August that Harden was unhappy with Morey "over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer."

Following Wojnarowski's report, Harden proceeded to call the Sixers president of basketball operations a "liar," adding that he "will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden was fined $100,000 by the NBA for his comments about Morey in August, and he attended a party this week with someone holding a sign that read "Daryl Morey is a liar," signaling that the feud between himself and the Sixers remains ongoing.

Harden's preferred destination is the Los Angeles Clippers, but the 76ers reportedly have a steep asking price for the veteran point guard, and Wojnarowski reported last month that no teams have been willing to meet Philadelphia's demands.

The Clippers have been unwilling to include more than one first-round draft pick for Harden and also have been unwilling to include Terance Mann in any deal, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Amid rumors linking Harden to the Clippers, Los Angeles is also reportedly interested in acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Trail Blazers after he was sent to Portland in the Lillard deal.

If the Clippers acquire Holiday, it's possible they could flip him to the Sixers in a potential deal for Harden as Philadelphia also reportedly expressed interest in the former Buck.