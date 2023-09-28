Ryder Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Top Highlights and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

The 2023 Ryder Cup kicked off on Thursday at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, with a jam-packed opening ceremony before the tournament's official start on Friday.

The opening ceremony was highlighted by the introduction of both Team USA and Team Europe by Sky Sport Italy presenter Melissa Satta.

Opera singer Carly Paoli also sung the Italian national anthem after both teams were led out onto the stage and singer-songwriter Tom Grennan performed a two-song set to open and close the ceremony.

However, fans weren't pleased with Grennan's performance as he failed to hype up the crowd before the competition:

Team USA captain Zach Johnson and Team Europe captain Luke Donald also gave speeches during the opening ceremony.

Johnson was the first to step to the mic, and he was quick to honor the relationship between Italy and America during his opening remarks. He even attempted to speak some Italian, which didn't go over too well with the fans.

"I can't help but be reminded of the unique relationship between Italy and the USA. American life has been enriched by Italian immigrants who have come to our country," Johnson said. "It continues today with the extraordinary influence of Italians on our culture and sport. Italy has given us so much and in a small way we hope we can give back to Italy."

Johnson continued his speech by honoring the people who helped him on his golf journey and recalling his first Ryder Cup experience in 2006 playing against Darren Clarke at the K Club.

"I've learned more about myself and my game at the Ryder Cup than any other competition, it showcases all of the great things golf offers," Johnson said. "The Ryder Cup may be the perfect form of competition."

Johnson ended his speech by announcing each and every member of Team USA before the American national anthem rang across the fan plaza.

Captained by Johnson, the United States roster also includes Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Johnson's vice captains are Steve Stricker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples and Stewart Cink.

Donald was the next to step to the mic as the captain of Team Europe. Like Johnson, he greeted the crowd with his opening remarks in Italian—and fans were quick to note that the Europeans and already one-upped the Americans in that regard—before recounting his past experiences playing in the Ryder Cup.

"As a young boy I watched countless Ryder Cup contests and was the vice-captain in the last two, while playing four times," Donald said. "The emotion and excitement of that moment will live with me forever.

"You are the heartbeat of this event, you are our 13th man, let's make this the loudest Ryder Cup ever."

Donald continued his speech by honoring his European teammates and introducing them to the crowd.

"We've saved the best to last. I'm honored to captain these golfers, I've seen the world-class talent you possess. I've seen unbelievable teamwork and ambition," Donald said. "We will play for the future generations of golfers and find inspiration. It's my honor to introduce the 2023 European Ryder Cup team."

Captained by Donald, the Team Europe roster also includes Ludvig Åberg (Sweden), Matt Fitzpatrick (England), Tommy Fleetwood (England), Tyrrell Hatton (England), Nicolai Høgaard (Denmark), Viktor Hovland (Norway), Shane Lowry (Ireland), Robert MacIntyre (Scotland), Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland), Jon Rahm (Spain), Justin Rose (England) and Sepp Straka (Austria).

Donald's vice-captains are Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari and José María Olazábal.

After both teams were introduced, the opening ceremony included the unveiling of the tee times and pairings for Friday's opening round:

Match 1, 1:35 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)

Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) vs. Jon Rahm/Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) Match 2, 1:50 a.m. ET: Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (EUR)

Max Homa/Brian Harman (USA) vs. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (EUR) Match 3, 2:05 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (EUR)

Rickie Fowler/Collin Morikawa (USA) vs. Shane Lowry/Sepp Straka (EUR) Match 4, 2:20 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs. Rory McIlroy/Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)