NBA Rumors: Giannis Offered Bucks Contract Extension Days Before Damian Lillard Trade

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly offered Giannis Antetokounmpo a three-year, $186.6 million contract extension in the days before trading for Damian Lillard.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported it's "immediately unclear" whether Antetokounmpo will take the extension in the aftermath of the Lillard blockbuster. It had been widely expected that the two-time MVP would wait out his contract situation until at least next offseason.

Antetokounmpo has been open about the fact his main goal at this point in his career is competing for championships—even if it means leaving Milwaukee.

"I'm a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I'm a winner," Antetokounmpo recently said on the 48 Minutes podcast. "I want to win. I have to do whatever it takes for me to win and if there's a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien [Trophy], I have to take that better situation."

After acquiring Lillard, it's hard to imagine any situation providing Antetokounmpo a better chance of winning than Milwaukee. Lillard will be by far the best teammate Antetokounmpo has ever had. A decade into his NBA career, Antetokounmpo has never played with another All-NBA player. Lillard's made seven All-NBA teams.

It's hard to argue against Lillard and Antetokounmpo as the NBA's best duo. LeBron James is pushing 39 years old, and Anthony Davis can't stay healthy. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker might get some votes, but any basis of choosing them over Giannis-Dame is curious at best. Jaylen Brown doesn't quite have the bonafides to make an argument alongside Jayson Tatum.

Assuming Antetokounmpo is as committed to winning championships as he says, the overwhelming odds are he now stays in Milwaukee.