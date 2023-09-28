Mets' Steve Cohen Apologizes to Marlins for Field Conditions that Forced Doubleheader

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

New York Mets owner Steven Cohen apologized to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday due to issues with the playing surface at Citi Field.

"Our sincere apologies to the Marlins and their fans for having to postpone last night's game," he wrote on social media. "We know how important this series is to the Marlins and every effort was made to get the field playable."

The Mets postponed Tuesday's series opener against the Marlins, citing "weather related field conditions."

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), the grounds crew at Citi Field had left the infield exposed for a portion of last weekend's rainfall from Tropical Storm Ophelia. As a result, the field was still too soggy by the time Tuesday's game rolled around.

New York and Miami scheduled a doubleheader Wednesday.

The matter is inconsequential for the Mets, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Marlins, on the other hand, are one game back of the Chicago Cubs for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Marlins officials "were furious" about the postponement. He explained how moving back Braxton Garrett's start will now leave the southpaw with just three days of rest if he were to make his scheduled start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker tried to downplay any effect the postponement had on the team's postseason push.