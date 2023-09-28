Report: Taylor Swift Plans to Attend Chiefs vs. Jets amid Travis Kelce Dating Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift is reportedly making another appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game as rumors swirl about whether she is dating star tight end Travis Kelce. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Swift will be in attendance for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

She was present for Kansas City's most recent game, a 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears.

Fox Sports continuously cut to her, including when she celebrated a Kelce touchdown and when she was talking to the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce:

It's safe to say Swift is already providing quite the boost, which suggests the Sunday Night Football game will have excellent viewership ratings:

Kelce himself addressed the situation on his podcast with his brother, Jason: