Damian Lillard's Agent: Heat 'Did Everything They Could' Before Trade to Bucks

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

Well, at least the Miami Heat tried.

After an offseason of speculation that Damian Lillard might end up in Miami, the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, said the Heat "did everything they could to acquire Dame," per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "It takes two to get a deal done."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.