X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Damian Lillard's Agent: Heat 'Did Everything They Could' Before Trade to Bucks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts to a call during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Moda Center on March 27, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)
    Amanda Loman/Getty Images

    Well, at least the Miami Heat tried.

    After an offseason of speculation that Damian Lillard might end up in Miami, the Portland Trail Blazers traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, said the Heat "did everything they could to acquire Dame," per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "It takes two to get a deal done."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.