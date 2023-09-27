Garrett Wilson Asks Fans 'to Stick with Us' amid Jets' Losing Without Aaron Rodgers

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets star Garrett Wilson preached a level of patience to the team's fans amid a 1-2 start to the 2023 NFL season.

"I would just tell them to stick with us," he said on PFT PM in reference to the offense's performance specifically. "No one wants this more than us. We're working every single day to make sure that y'all have a lot to root for on Sundays."

Wilson added that Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury in Week 1 "was a big adjustment."

"We're still figuring it out offensively, and it's not just for us to put one dude on the dart board, you know," he said. "You got to put that whole offense on the dart board because none of us are playing to our standard right now."

Zach Wilson performed capably after taking over for Rodgers in the opening game. He went 14-of-21 for 140 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Over the past two weeks, though, the young quarterback has shown little in the way of development from last year. He completed 47.6 percent of his passes for 327 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Tuesday on the Flight Deck podcast that head coach Robert Saleh is "coming off as a Zach apologist" among some Jets players.

"This defense knows that if any other player was performing his job the way Wilson is performing his, that player would be benched," Cimini said. "Trust me, there's tension in that locker room."

Maybe Zach Wilson is the single biggest source of the offense's problems, but he's far from the only person to blame. The preseason concerns about the offensive line were well founded. Dalvin Cook has run for 58 yards on 25 carries, while Breece Hall ran for 27 yards over the last two games.

For now, it doesn't look like Saleh is prepared to do anything drastic.

New York finally added to its quarterback room but in doing so seemed to signal Zach Wilson isn't going anywhere as the starter. While the newly signed Trevor Siemian brings a lot more experience, he isn't much of an upgrade.