MLB Rumors: Marlins 'Furious' Mets Game Was Postponed amid Pursuit of Wild-Card Spot

The Miami Marlins were reportedly "furious" Tuesday's game against the New York Mets was canceled due to unplayable field conditions.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the postponement came in part due to Citi Field's grounds grew not properly caring for the field as rains from Tropical Storm Ophelia took hold in New York over the weekend. The grounds crew reportedly did not tarp over the infield Saturday despite rain, and then created a "mess" of the field after later putting the tarp down.

While workers attempted to get the field ready for Tuesday night's game after rain stopped in the afternoon, neither team felt comfortable with the playing surface. The teams will instead play a doubleheader Wednesday, and the one-day delay may impact Miami's playoff chances.

