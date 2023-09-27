NFL Exec Pitches Jets Trade for Titans' Ryan Tannehill amid Kirk Cousins Speculation

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Amid speculation the Kirk Cousins could be on the New York Jets' radar depending on how things go with the Minnesota Vikings, Ryan Tannehill might be a more logical trade option if Gang Green wants to find a viable starting quarterback to get through this season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted one league executive floated the idea of the Tennessee Titans trading Tannehill to New York.

"He'd cost less draft capital than Kirk Cousins," Fowler wrote. "He has a connection with Jets passing game coordinator Todd Downing, a former Titans playcaller. His $27 million salary is modest for a reputable NFL starter. And the Jets just need someone who can get the ball to Garrett Wilson on third down. Tannehill can get that done."

Cousins would probably be the best quarterback on the market leading up to the trade deadline if the Vikings decide they want to move on. The 35-year-old is in the final season of his contract and is leading the NFL in passing yards (1,075) and touchdown passes (nine) through the first three weeks of the season.

The Vikings are 0-3 with all three losses coming by a combined 13 points. They have a difficult upcoming schedule with three of their next five games against the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Appearing on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter said as far as he knows there's "nothing to" the Cousins-Jets speculation at this point.

The Titans are in a tricky spot compared to the Vikings because the AFC South doesn't look as strong as the NFC North. The Vikings are already two games behind the Packers and Detroit Lions in the division race.

The Indianapolis Colts are the only team with a winning record in the AFC South (2-1). The Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans are all 1-2.

Tennessee's four games leading up to the trade deadline are at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, at Indianapolis, home against the Baltimore Ravens before a Week 7 bye and home against the Atlanta Falcons.

If the Titans struggle during that stretch, it wouldn't be a surprise if the front office wanted to get a look at either one of the young quarterbacks on the roster. Malik Willis started three games as a rookie in 2022 and had some strong moments during the preseason.

Will Levis, who the Titans traded up to select with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has been inactive for the first three games.

Tannehill is off to a rough start through the first three games. He's completing 59.0 percent of his attempts for 548 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Jets have been trying to make things work with Zach Wilson in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury, but it doesn't appear a turnaround is coming for the former No. 2 overall pick. He is 44-of-84 for 467 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games.

New York's offense has yet to gain more than 289 yards in a game this season. The unit was held to 171 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.