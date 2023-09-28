B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 4

B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 4September 28, 2023
In Week 3, there were two types of fantasy managers: ecstatic and despondent. Which one you were depended on which side of the Miami Dolphins' offensive explosion against the Denver Broncos you were on.
It's been a while since we've seen a team score that many points—over half a century in fact. And only once in the history of the NFL has a team had more yards. If you started Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane or Tyreek Hill, odds are you had a good week.
There's no allowance for that sort of outburst, but there are plenty of things you can plan for in fantasy football each week.
That's what this column aims to help you do. Here, you'll find information about injuries, players to start or sit, sleepers and even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
It's a one-stop shop for everything you need to bring home a victory in Week 4.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Key Injuries
For the Lions, running back David Montgomery has been limited in practice this week with the thigh injury that sidelined him in Week 3, and he's questionable for Thursday's NFC North showdown. The Packers will likely again be without the services of No. 1 wide receiver Christian Watson, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring issue.
Start of the Week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Gibbs was decent as Detroit's featured back a week ago, parlaying 18 touches into 82 total yards. He could easily improve on that production against a Packers defense allowing the ninth-most PPR points to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: Doubs has had his moments as Green Bay's de facto No. 1 wide receiver, but the Detroit secondary is light years better than in 2022: 24th in fantasy points given up to wide receivers.
Sleeper
Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: It isn't an especially favorable matchup, and Reynolds posted the dreaded doughnut last week. But in each of the first two games of the season, the 28-year-old posted double-digit PPR points, including over 20 in Week 2.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Montgomery sits out and Gibbs parlays that into a big game against the Packers, it might be a good time to consider shopping the rookie back. Montgomery will return soon enough, and then it's back to a Motor City timeshare.
Stat to Know
18.3: The number of PPR fantasy points per game Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging, good for ninth at the position. In a season when so many WRs have come up short of expectations, St. Brown has been exactly as advertised.
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
Key Injuries
There's only one fantasy-relevant injury of note in this contest: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is questionable with a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 3.
Start of the Week
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]: The Jaguars have scuffled offensively, but Engram sits fourth in PPR points among tight ends after three games. That roll should continue in a good matchup for the position against the Falcons.
Sit of the Week
Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: The Falcons have given up no shortage of fantasy points to TEs, but they haven't been especially kind to wide receivers, allowing the seventh-fewest PPR points to the position.
Sleeper
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: That's where we're at with Pitts: "sleeper" status. With that said, he is coming off his best stat line of the season and draws a Jaguars defense that has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The Jaguars' offense hasn't been as prolific as some had hoped, and Trevor Lawrence sits 18th among quarterbacks in fantasy points. Still, there's just too much talent in Jacksonville for the offense to not get going, and Lawrence is a good "buy low" candidate right now.
Stat to Know
84.0: That's the number of rushing yards the Jaguars are allowing per game on the ground, seventh-fewest in the league. The Atlanta offense revolves around the rushing of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, but the sledding won't be easy Sunday. The former is a weekly must-start, but the latter's flex appeal in Week 4 is minimal.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Key Injuries
The Buffalo Bills head into this battle for first place in the AFC East relatively healthy, but the Miami Dolphins could be short a key offensive piece. As of this writing, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol after missing Week 3.
Start of the Week
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: This game is loaded with offensive stars who are must-starts regardless of matchups. Cook isn't that guy yet, but he draws a Dolphins defense giving up the 11th-most PPR points to running backs in 2023.
Sit of the Week
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: I can smell the tomatoes being hurled in my direction after Achane's massive Week 3 game. But the rookie isn't topping 200 yards on a weekly basis, especially in this matchup.
Sleeper
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]: Kincaid hasn't made the fantasy dent fellow rookie Sam LaPorta has in Detroit, but his best game yet could be coming against a Dolphins defense that has given up the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends this year.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It should go without saying, but the moment Raheem Mostert and Achane each scored four times in last week's rout of the Broncos, both became ideal "sell high" candidates. One is a 31-year-old running back with an injury history, while the other is an unproven rookie coming off what may wind up being the best game he ever has.
Stat to Know
304 and four: That was the number of passing yards and touchdown passes Josh Allen threw for the last time these teams met in Buffalo in the regular season. All four scoring passes went to different receivers, and tight end Dawson Knox hauled in six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Key Injuries
The good news is that there aren't any major offensive injuries of note heading into this game. The bad news is that given the sad state of the Chicago and Denver offenses, that may not matter too much anyway.
Start of the Week
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Williams has underwhelmed this season, failing to top 52 rushing yards in a game and averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. But the Bears have been abysmal against the run, allowing the most fantasy points in the NFC to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: The Bears aren't a bad fantasy matchup for wide receivers. But the Denver passing game is struggling again, and with Jerry Jeudy healthy, Sutton is playing second fiddle in the wideout pecking order.
Sleeper
Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: At this point, the Bears should probably just make Johnson the team's lead back. But even in a timeshare with Khalil Herbert, there could be hay to be made against a Broncos run defense allowing almost 180 yards per game.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It couldn't hurt to float out low-ball offers for Broncos such as Williams and Jeudy, as there's at least a possibility Denver's offense will improve as the season wears on. But the Chicago offense is such a mess that I'd sell Justin Fields for any sort of reasonable return.
Stat to Know
36.3: The number of rushing yards per game that Fields is averaging in 2023, down over 52 percent from the 76.3 he averaged in 2022. With his passing numbers not substantially better than a season ago, his fantasy production has tanked, He's 21st in fantasy points among quarterbacks after three games.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
Key Injuries
The Ravens are pretty banged up as they head to Cleveland. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (foot), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring) and running back Gus Edwards (concussion) are all questionable for Week 4. For the Browns, running back Kareem Hunt got to town just in time to get hurt, and he missed practice Wednesday with rib and groin injuries.
Start of the Week
Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Cooper has been been a top-20 fantasy option so far this year. Now he faces a Ravens secondary allowing the eighth-most PPR points to wide receivers.
Sit of the Week
Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Given all the injuries the Ravens have at wideout, Flowers shouldn't hurt for targets this week. But those targets will come against the NFL's No. 1 pass defense—no team has given up fewer PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Sleeper
Cleveland Browns Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800]: The Browns haven't made a ton of big plays this season, but there isn't a team in the league allowing fewer yards or points per contest. Jim Schwartz's defense appears to be the real deal.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Lamar Jackson hasn't exactly been lights-out; he's sixth among quarterbacks in fantasy points, but much of that production came on the ground against the Colts last week. If the Browns defense is able to hold him in check, some impatient fantasy managers may be amenable to discussing a move.
Stat to Know
163.7: The number of total yards that the Browns have allowed this season, almost 90 yards fewer than the next-best defense. Granted, Cleveland hasn't faced a Who's Who of offenses these past three weeks, but it completely shut down the Bengals and Titans. Derrick Henry had 11 carries last week against the Browns...for 20 yards.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
Key Injuries
For the Bengals, tight end Irv Smith Jr. is questionable for Week 4 after missing Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury. Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been nursing an ankle issue but hasn't missed any game time to date.
Start of the Week
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]: This season, Higgins has had one big game and two forgettable ones. This week, he has a good chance of having a good one. The Titans have surrendered the fourth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Throwing on the Titans is one thing, but running on them is another entirely. Tennessee led the NFL in run defense last season and sits fourth in the league in 2023, allowing less than 70 yards per game on the ground.
Sleeper
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: Boyd hasn't posted big numbers this year, but he is facing a beatable pass defense that will be focused on slowing down Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Outside Chase and Mixon to an extent, the entire Bengals offense has underperformed significantly this year, as quarterback Joe Burrow works his way through a calf injury. If you believe that offense will rebound in a major way once the quarterback is healthy, now is the time to start making offers.
Stat to Know
484.3: The number of yards of offense the Bengals are averaging combined at the Titans. By way of comparison, the Miami Dolphins are averaging a whopping 550.3 yards of offense by themselves. Cincy's offensive struggles are probably a function of Burrow's injury, but the Titans are just a bad team offensively, which makes it harder and harder to start players such as Hopkins and even running back Derrick Henry.
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts
Key Injuries
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson remains in the concussion protocol, although his return to practice is a positive sign. There's just one more week until running back Jonathan Taylor is eligible to come off the PUP list, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he could return to action in Week 5. There's similar optimism in Los Angeles that Rams wideout Cooper Kupp could play in Week 5, while rookie phenom Puka Nacua continues to play through an oblique injury.
Start of the Week
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Speaking of everyone's favorite rookie wideout, Nacua fell back to Earth a bit last week against the Bengals, but a rebound could be in the offing against a Colts team allowing the seventh-most PPR points to receivers in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Any time you have a quarterback with Richardson's scrambling ability, there's he a chance he can shake off a bad matchup. But the Rams are 26th in the league in fantasy points allowed to QBs.
Sleeper
Indianapolis Colts Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]: The Colts are 2-1 in large part because of a defense that has exceeded expectations. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, Matthew Stafford was sacked six times and threw a pair of interceptions.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Frankly, the "sell high" window with Nacua was at its apex a week ago, before he posted a merely mortal 5/72/0 line against the Bengals. With some good fortune, he'll have one more huge game against the Colts this week, which will drive up his value a bit more before Kupp returns and spoils the party.
Stat to Know
21.6: The number of PPR fantasy points Zack Moss of the Colts has averaged, good for sixth among running backs this season. Given the uncertainty surrounding Taylor's status with the team, Moss might be an even more valuable trade commodity than Nacua.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Key Injuries
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr hasn't been ruled out yet due to his injured shoulder, but it will all but certainly be Jameis Winston under center against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay, on the other hand, will be close to full strength in this NFC South showdown.
Start of the Week
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]: This isn't as obvious a call as you might think. Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has a history of playing well in coverage against Evans, but the wideout is Baker Mayfield's favorite target by a wide margin.
Sit of the Week
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]: Yes, the Buccaneers just got lit up by Philadelphia's D'Andre Swift a week ago. But Tampa isn't an easy team to run on, and Kamara could be on a snap count in his first action of the season.
Sleeper
Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: The switch to Winston adds some uncertainty to the New Orleans wideout corps, but the Buccaneers have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to wideouts this year. So, the Saints are going to have to throw to move the ball Sunday.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
While Mike Evans has been piling up points this season, Chris Godwin has been something of a fantasy disappointment. But fantasy's WR47 through three games is too talented for his production to not pick up. See if you can acquire him at a discount before that happens.
Stat to Know
26: That's the number of points the Saints scored in two meetings with the Buccaneers a year ago—both Tampa wins. Neither team is lighting it up offensively. Both have questions at quarterback and possess stout defenses. A pretty good argument can be made (outside Evans) for steering clear of as many fantasy options in this game as you can, as it has the look of a low-scoring affair.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Key Injuries
There's only one injury of note for fantasy managers leading into this NFC East matchup. Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, although a limited practice Wednesday is a step in the right direction.
Start of the Week
D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: This isn't a matter of the Commanders being an especially good fantasy matchup; it's a matter of Swift being one of the hottest running backs in the NFL after back-to-back 100-yard performances.
Sit of the Week
Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Robinson is off to a great start to the season—eighth in PPR points among running backs. But the Eagles are giving up just 48.3 yards on the ground and the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs.
Sleeper
Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Dotson has been all but invisible over the first three weeks of the season. However, the Eagles have been surprisingly generous to opposing wide receivers this year, and Washington will probably be playing from behind.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Speaking of Dotson, he barely ranks inside the top-75 wide receivers for the year. But the second-year pro was tabbed as a breakout candidate in many fantasy circles for a reason, and he can probably be had for a meager cost in a trade.
Stat to Know
6.8: The number of yards Swift is gaining per carry in his first season in Philadelphia. Talent was never the question with the 24-year-old, and if he can stay healthy playing behind Philly's stellar offensive line, he could post top-10 fantasy numbers even without being a 20-carries-per-game back every week. The last two weeks, he's looked as dominant as any back in the league.
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
Key Injuries
The Panthers started Andy Dalton at quarterback last week with Bryce Young out due to an ankle injury, but the first overall pick in 2023 was back at practice Wednesday and appears on track to return in Week 4. Panthers running back Miles Sanders (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday, but he's been playing through injuries all season.
Start of the Week
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]: We finally had a Mattison sighting last week: 125 total yards on 25 touches. He should keep the momentum rolling against a Panthers team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs in 2023.
Sit of the Week
Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: It goes without saying that Justin Jefferson is matchup-proof, but the same doesn't necessarily go for Addison against a Carolina team that has surrendered the fourth-fewest PPR points to wide receivers this year.
Sleeper
Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Thielen had a huge game against Seattle in Week 3, catching 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. This week, he faces his former team...and one of the leakiest pass defenses of the past two seasons.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Thielen is able to hang another fat stat line on his old team, wise fantasy managers will shop the 33-year-old. That outburst against the Seahawks came with Dalton at quarterback, and the Panthers' passing attack wasn't nearly as potent the first two games of the season with Bryce Young under center.
Stat to Know
261.7: That's the number of passing yards per game that Minnesota's 25th-ranked pass defense is allowing in 2023. It's an improvement over 2022, when the Vikings were 31st in the NFL against the pass. But after getting lit up for over 400 passing yards by Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 3, it's apparent that the Vikings defense can't stop, well, anyone.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
Key Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are banged up at wide receiver, with Diontae Johnson still on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury and Allen Robinson sitting out practice with an ankle issue. Outside that, there aren't any injuries of importance to fantasy managers in this game.
Start of the Week
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: The breakout season some saw for Pierce in 2023 has yet to come close to materializing. But the Steelers have been soft against the run and are sixth in fantasy points given up to the position.
Sit of the Week
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: The Texans have been more competitive than many expected, in part because of a defense that has exceeded expectations while allowing the 10th-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.
Sleeper
C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Frankly, calling a Stroud a "sleeper" is something of an insult. He's 12th in fantasy points among quarterbacks and has been easily the best of the three rookie starters throwing the ball in 2023.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
In dynasty fantasy leagues, Stroud is an obvious hold. But if he can put together another solid effort against the Steelers, it might not be a bad idea to shop the Ohio State product. Fantasy managers love a shiny new toy, and you might be able to get more than you'd expect for him in a trade even in redraft formats.
Stat to Know
3.4: That's the number of yards per carry Steelers running back Najee Harris averaged last week against a soft Raiders defense. He is actually averaging 4.0 yards per carry this year for the first time in his career, but the third-year veteran is also losing touches to Jaylen Warren. Volume has saved Harris' fantasy value the past two years; without it, he's not a startable fantasy option.
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Key Injuries
For the Raiders, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in the NFL's concussion protocol and questionable for Week 4. Meanwhile, the Chargers have a number of injured offensive players. Wide receiver Mike Williams is out for the year after tearing his ACL last week and tight end Gerald Everett missed practice Wednesday through illness. However, running back Austin Ekeler practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, raising hopes he'll return Sunday.
Start of the Week
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: No team in the NFL has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers this year than the Chargers. And if Garoppolo sits out the game, it's not hard to imagine more underneath passes.
Sit of the Week
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,100]: The Chargers aren't great against the run, and a Garoppolo-less Raiders would no doubt lean on Jacobs this weekend. But Los Angeles would also key on stopping him, and to be honest, he just hasn't looked good this season.
Sleeper
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: With Williams sidelined, Everett could see a bump in targets. The Raiders have struggled defending tight ends, allowing the fifth-most PPR points to the position.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Fantasy managers with Jacobs on the roster should be anxiously awaiting a game in which he looks anything like last year's leading rusher—and then selling as quickly as possible. Whether it's a lost offseason or the "Curse of 370," he isn't the back he was last year and probably isn't going to be.
Stat to Know
313: That's the number of passing yards Justin Herbert is averaging in 2023, the third most in the NFL. He also has six touchdown passes, hasn't thrown an interception and ranks first among all QBs in fantasy points after three weeks. Tua Tagovailoa's gaudy numbers may be stealing the headlines, but Herbert isn't far behind.
New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys
Key Injuries
This may change as we move farther into the week, but there are no fantasy-relevant injuries of note for either the New England Patriots or the Dallas Cowboys at the moment for this week.
Start of the Week
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,800]: The Patriots aren't going to make it easy for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to move the ball through the air. That should mean a lot of Pollard against a New England run defense that has been average this season.
Sit of the Week
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]: It's bad enough that Ezekiel Elliott is eating into Stevenson's workload more and more by the week, but he now faces a Cowboys defense that leads the NFC in fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Sleeper
Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: You can bet the rent that Bill Belichick isn't going to let CeeDee Lamb beat the Patriots this week. Games like this are why the Cowboys traded for Cooks in the first place.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
We should have seen the Stevenson situation coming, because the New England backfield has been a quagmire for years. It's probably not going to happen in Week 4, but the next big game he has as a rusher or receiver is an opportunity for fantasy managers to extricate themselves from that quagmire. Take it.
Stat to Know
215.7: That's how many passing yards Prescott is averaging through three games. He has just three touchdown passes and ranks 19th at his position in fantasy points. There's still time for a turnaround, but fantasy managers hoping to get a decent weekly starter when they drafted him have been left holding the bag.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Key Injuries
Both teams in this NFC tilt have potentially impactful injuries in Week 4, whether it's running back James Conner (back) of the Arizona Cardinals or wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) and Deebo Samuel (ribs) of the 49ers. Of that group, though, only Samuel didn't practice in at least a limited fashion on Wednesday.
Start of the Week
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: The Cardinals aren't as good a matchup for tight ends as in years past. With both Aiyuk and Samuel nursing injuries, though, Kittle could be set for a bump in targets Sunday afternoon.
Sit of the Week
James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]: Conner has been excellent this season, but he's dinged up this week and faces a 49ers run defense that has given up all of 53 yards per game on the ground.
Sleeper
Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]: The Cardinals are going to be playing from behind. The 49ers are good but not great at cornerback, and Brown has shown some rapport with Joshua Dobbs. There's a bit of garbage-time potential here.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Samuel went off last week against the Giants, amassing six catches for 129 yards and a touchdown, but that was with Aiyuk on the shelf. If you can find a trade partner willing to pay a 2021 Samuel price for the 2023 iteration, take the deal.
Stat to Know
141: The number of total yards Christian McCaffrey is averaging for the 49ers three weeks into the season. It's a pace that would set him up for almost 2,400 total yards this season, and he's not even the highest-scoring fantasy running back at this point. In a season where so many high-end backs are already either hurt or underperforming, he has been a machine, cementing his status as fantasy football's best back.
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
Key Injuries
There are three constants in life: Death, taxes and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney being on the injury report. For the Jets, running back Breece Hall has a sore knee, although he was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.
Start of the Week
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: The Jets are an excellent defensive team, but running backs have had some fantasy success against them as they grind out second-half leads—just like the Chiefs are going to do Sunday night.
Sit of the Week
Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Pour one out for Garrett Wilson's breakout season, because it ain't happening. As if catching "passes" from Zach Wilson isn't problem enough, the Chiefs have also allowed the sixth-fewest PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Sleeper
Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: McKinnon did McKinnon things in last week's blowout of the Bears, catching a pair of touchdown passes. He'll find the end zone yet again in Week 4 in another lopsided win.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Right now, there's no way to sell Garrett Wilson for any kind of real value. But if the season is spiraling away from the Wilson manager in your league, you might be able to buy the 23-year-old wideout at a discount in the hopes that Zach Wilson improves or the Jets make a change at quarterback.
Stat to Know
225.0: That's the number of yards the Jets are averaging per game for last place in the NFL. The harsh truth is that as long as Zach Wilson remains at quarterback, there isn't a player in New York who is more than an uninspiring flex play. Signing Trevor Siemian isn't going to magically fix that, but it might be a step in the right direction.
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
Key Injuries
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley continues to progress in his recovery from a sprained ankle, but it's unlikely he will play in Week 4. Right now, he appears to be the only offensive player from either team in real jeopardy of missing the final game of the week.
Start of the Week
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Fresh off a two-score effort against the Carolina Panthers, Walker draws a New York Giants defense that has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Sit of the Week
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: The Seahawks just gave up over 300 passing yards to Andy Dalton and rank inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. But given what we've seen from Jones this year, even that's not enough to inspire any fantasy confidence.
Sleeper
Isaiah Hodgins, WR, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]: OK, it's weird to say sit New York's quarterback but start a wide receiver from the same team. But that's the world we're living in with this bad Giants team, and Hodgins is another strong candidate for some catches and yards in garbage time.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
The Giants offense is in complete disarray right now, and with injuries mounting, the manager in your league with Saquon Barkley may become desperate or impatient. It's something of a risky move and means playing the long game, but getting him for 60 cents on the dollar could pay off big in the second half.
Stat to Know
187.3: The number of passing yards Jones is averaging this season, the lowest number of his five-year career. Through three games, he has had one good fantasy outing and two atrocious ones, and most of the damage done in the good one was in the second half. The offensive line has been terrible, his passing-game weapons are among the worst in the NFL and he looks rattled. Until Barkley returns, just avoid the Giants altogether if possible.
