B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 4

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Key Injuries

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley continues to progress in his recovery from a sprained ankle, but it's unlikely he will play in Week 4. Right now, he appears to be the only offensive player from either team in real jeopardy of missing the final game of the week.

Start of the Week

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700]: Fresh off a two-score effort against the Carolina Panthers, Walker draws a New York Giants defense that has surrendered the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Sit of the Week

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: The Seahawks just gave up over 300 passing yards to Andy Dalton and rank inside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. But given what we've seen from Jones this year, even that's not enough to inspire any fantasy confidence.

Sleeper

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,600]: OK, it's weird to say sit New York's quarterback but start a wide receiver from the same team. But that's the world we're living in with this bad Giants team, and Hodgins is another strong candidate for some catches and yards in garbage time.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

The Giants offense is in complete disarray right now, and with injuries mounting, the manager in your league with Saquon Barkley may become desperate or impatient. It's something of a risky move and means playing the long game, but getting him for 60 cents on the dollar could pay off big in the second half.

Stat to Know

187.3: The number of passing yards Jones is averaging this season, the lowest number of his five-year career. Through three games, he has had one good fantasy outing and two atrocious ones, and most of the damage done in the good one was in the second half. The offensive line has been terrible, his passing-game weapons are among the worst in the NFL and he looks rattled. Until Barkley returns, just avoid the Giants altogether if possible.

