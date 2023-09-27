NBA Training Camps 2023: Start Dates, Schedules and Top Storylines to Watch

2 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Things could always change at a moment's notice, but as it stands, Damian Lillard remains in Portland, and James Harden is still in Philadelphia.



Will that still be the case this time next week? That feels unlikely, at least for Lillard.



Multiple executives told Andscape's Marc J. Spears they expect a Lillard trade prior to the Trail Blazers' Oct. 2 media day. Interestingly, those same executives relayed that the Toronto Raptors—not Lillard's preferred Miami Heat—are the "front-runners" to land the star guard. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls have also all shown interest in Lillard this offseason, per Spears.



Having this situation resolved by training camp seems best for all parties. It would give Portland a clean start to its new, presumably youth-driven era, while Lillard and his new employer would get a full camp to start putting their championship plans in place.

