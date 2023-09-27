NBA Training Camps 2023: Start Dates, Schedules and Top Storylines to Watch

NBA Training Camps 2023: Start Dates, Schedules and Top Storylines to WatchSeptember 27, 2023
The NBA is almost back.
Although, if you enjoy offseason drama as much as the on-court action itself, then the Association never really leaves.
It will be here for everyone soon, though, as training camps open and remind the hoops world just how close the upcoming 2023-24 campaign really is. To help whet your appetite for now, we'll run through the scheduling particulars you need to know, then identify two of the biggest storylines worth tracking in the run up to opening night.
Camp, Preseason Schedule
Sept. 26: First allowable date for players participating in Abu Dhabi, UAE preseason games to report
Sept. 27: Training camps open for all teams participating in preseason games outside North America
Oct. 2: First allowable date for all other veteran players to report
Oct. 3: NBA training camps open
Oct. 5: NBA preseason games begin
Oct. 5 and 7: NBA Abu Dhabi Games: Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
Oct. 8: NBA Canada Series: Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings (Vancouver, Canada)
Oct. 10: Dallas Mavericks vs. Real Madrid (Madrid, Spain)
Oct. 12: NBA Canada Series: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons (Montreal, Canada)
Oct. 20: NBA preseason ends
Oct. 23: Rosters set for opening day at 5 p.m. ET
Oct. 24: Start of 2023-24 regular season
Trade Watch
Things could always change at a moment's notice, but as it stands, Damian Lillard remains in Portland, and James Harden is still in Philadelphia.
Will that still be the case this time next week? That feels unlikely, at least for Lillard.
Multiple executives told Andscape's Marc J. Spears they expect a Lillard trade prior to the Trail Blazers' Oct. 2 media day. Interestingly, those same executives relayed that the Toronto Raptors—not Lillard's preferred Miami Heat—are the "front-runners" to land the star guard. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls have also all shown interest in Lillard this offseason, per Spears.
Having this situation resolved by training camp seems best for all parties. It would give Portland a clean start to its new, presumably youth-driven era, while Lillard and his new employer would get a full camp to start putting their championship plans in place.
As for Harden, who vowed to split from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, his trade market has been much quieter. Philly seems content taking this to training camp and seeing if it can get back on board with the idea of chasing a championship alongside Joel Embiid, but if Harden simply won't hear it, this situation could get all kinds of uncomfortable.
Position Battles
Starting—and closing—lineup spots will be won and lost over the coming weeks. There are roster battles worth watching for every team, but a few pop up as particularly captivating.
The Los Angeles Lakers' point guard race comes immediately to mind. Can D'Angelo Russell quiet talk of any change and cement himself into the franchise's plans? Or will newcomer Gabe Vincent swipe the gig with the kind of shot-making and defense that should play up alongside stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis?
How will the Golden State Warriors fill their fifth starting spot? Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are no-doubt locks, and Klay Thompson is either another or awfully close to that. So, do the Dubs embrace small-ball and immediately slot Chris Paul into the first five, or do they trust the steady hand and familiarity of Kevon Looney?
Speaking of fifth starters, who gets that gig on the Phoenix Suns? Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton comprise a ferocious foursome that, if kept intact, could prove historically dominant. But finding the proverbial fifth Beatle might be the most important decision skipper Frank Vogel makes this season.
Just about anywhere you look, you'll find at least one compelling camp battle, and some of them could have a not insignificant say in this title race.