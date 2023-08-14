X

NBA

    Best Memes After James Harden Calls 76ers' Morey a Liar, Vows to Never Play for Him

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 14, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 17: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers warms up before Round 1 Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets on April 17, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Many fans knew the relationship between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers could devolve further the longer his trade saga dragged on. But things are deteriorating at an unexpectedly rapid pace.

    During an event in China, Harden labeled Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and said he doesn't want to play for a franchise with Morey in charge.

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    James Harden on his China tour: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of. Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of." 😳 <a href="https://t.co/oaqVjXkax6">pic.twitter.com/oaqVjXkax6</a>

    Naturally that set social media aflame to begin the week.

    @ericmass_

    <a href="https://t.co/V6L48NCxwd">pic.twitter.com/V6L48NCxwd</a>

    Kory Waldron @Just_KWal

    James Harden making it clear what he's choosing <a href="https://t.co/8l5b1xk7Xh">pic.twitter.com/8l5b1xk7Xh</a>

    Peter Case @spaffoo

    <a href="https://t.co/uGoKo2si2j">pic.twitter.com/uGoKo2si2j</a>

    Kofie @Kofie

    James Harden to Daryl Morey <a href="https://t.co/NB1SM3HQRk">pic.twitter.com/NB1SM3HQRk</a>

    NBA Slime @TerryFranconia

    Daryl Morey when he sees the James Harden quote <a href="https://t.co/paoTSGBNCo">pic.twitter.com/paoTSGBNCo</a>

    WG @NvictusManeo

    Daryl Morey officially starting trade talks today: <a href="https://t.co/sicqlYwxRv">pic.twitter.com/sicqlYwxRv</a>

    𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 @Theylovelus

    Daryl Morey to James harden <a href="https://t.co/OPiIU4dGRl">pic.twitter.com/OPiIU4dGRl</a>

    . @manavfcb

    🔜🔜🔜🔜 <a href="https://t.co/SgDaOFNF3B">pic.twitter.com/SgDaOFNF3B</a>

    AUX @TokyoAux

    Philly Fans right now <a href="https://t.co/sjVYS0KUtF">pic.twitter.com/sjVYS0KUtF</a>

    J.E. Skeets @jeskeets

    Harden: I wish you weren't a liar!<br>Morey: I didn't lie, James.<br>Harden: I wish you weren't a liar!<br>Morey: I wish you wouldn't call me a liar! <a href="https://t.co/cbxtLVAM2M">pic.twitter.com/cbxtLVAM2M</a>

    Taco Trey Kerby @treykerby

    James Harden deep in his Trade Request bag, coming up with stuff we've never seen before. <a href="https://t.co/rjqorMGvuD">pic.twitter.com/rjqorMGvuD</a>

    Harden could've opted out of his contract this summer, which would've avoided this drama altogether. Instead, he preferred to take a higher salary for the 2023-24 season ($35.6 million) than he likely would have received from another team.

    In the absence of a worthwhile trade offer, the Sixers were clearly banking on Harden's contract status to motivate him enough to grudgingly suit up and perform at his best. A return to form probably wouldn't guarantee him a max contract next offseason, but it could put him in line for one more healthy payday.

    Instead, Harden is choosing to go scorched earth before training camp has even opened.

