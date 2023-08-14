Best Memes After James Harden Calls 76ers' Morey a Liar, Vows to Never Play for Him

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Many fans knew the relationship between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers could devolve further the longer his trade saga dragged on. But things are deteriorating at an unexpectedly rapid pace.

During an event in China, Harden labeled Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and said he doesn't want to play for a franchise with Morey in charge.

Naturally that set social media aflame to begin the week.

Harden could've opted out of his contract this summer, which would've avoided this drama altogether. Instead, he preferred to take a higher salary for the 2023-24 season ($35.6 million) than he likely would have received from another team.

In the absence of a worthwhile trade offer, the Sixers were clearly banking on Harden's contract status to motivate him enough to grudgingly suit up and perform at his best. A return to form probably wouldn't guarantee him a max contract next offseason, but it could put him in line for one more healthy payday.

Instead, Harden is choosing to go scorched earth before training camp has even opened.