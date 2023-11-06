Report: Charlie Morton's $20M Contract Option for 2024 MLB Season Exercised by Braves

Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have exercised Charlie Morton's $20 million option for the 2024 season, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Morton put together an impressive 2023 season atop Atlanta's rotation alongside Max Fried. He posted a 14-12 record with a 3.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 183 strikeouts in 163.1 innings across 30 starts.

The 39-year-old played a big role in helping the Braves clinch the National League East with a 104-58 record.

However, he missed his final starts of the regular season due to a sprain of his right index finger. He did not make an appearance during the postseason, as the Braves were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

Morton, a two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star, has spent four of his 16 seasons in Atlanta. He began his career with the Braves in 2008 before departing for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2009-16.

After his stint in Pittsburgh, Morton joined the Philadelphia Phillies in 2016 and the Houston Astros from 2017-18. He then spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2019-20 before returning to the Braves, which selected him in the 2002 draft.

Morton's best season came in 2019 when he posted a 16-6 record with a 3.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 240 strikeouts in 194.2 innings across 33 starts with the Rays.

Now that he's set to return in 2024, Morton will continue to be a leader in the rotation alongside Fried, Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder.