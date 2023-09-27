NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Tips: Best Picks and Strategies to Stay Alive

1 of 3

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Since you only have to pick one winner each week in a survivor pool, it's smart to start with the locks early in the season. You can only pick a team once, of course, but there's no reason to get cute and bust out early.



We're still learning which teams are good, which are great, and which are likely to be vying for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. The Chicago Bears, who have appeared lost on both sides of the ball, fall firmly into that last category.



There will be points this season where simply picking against Chicago could be a viable survivor strategy. This week, against the struggling Denver Broncos, though, is not that point.



Games involving two bad teams should be avoided until no options are remaining—a scenario you shouldn't face until at least November. It's also wise to avoid teams with serious injury concerns or offensive uncertainty.



The Cleveland Browns, for example, rolled the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 despite losing star running back Nick Chubb to a torn MCL the previous Monday. The Browns should probably be 3-0, but Deshaun Watson's mistakes handed Cleveland a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.



Cleveland's defense will carry the Browns to a lot of wins this season, but it's hard to trust Watson in a divisional game against an aggressive Baltimore Ravens defense.



It's even harder to trust New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is likely to start in place of Derek Carr (AC joint sprain), in his divisional contest. Winston led New Orleans to zero points on Sunday after replacing Carr in the lineup.



The Saints will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pivotal NFC South showdown, and it's a game that could truly go either way.



The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game is another divisional matchup that should be avoided. The Chargers defense has not looked good, but the Raiders offense has looked even worse.



However, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol and could potentially give way to rookie Aidan O'Connell against L.A. If O'Connell (or journeyman Brian Hoyer) avoids the miscues that have plagued Garoppolo (six interceptions), the Raiders could pull off the Week 4 upset.

