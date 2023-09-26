Video: Jayson Tatum Gifts Kevin Hart His 5-Year Old Son Deuce's Celtics Jersey

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jayson Tatum has the jokes.

The Boston Celtics star gifted actor/comedian Kevin Hart with his son Deuce's child-sized jersey—and it fit the 5'2" Hart perfectly.

"I knew it would fit," Tatum joked (at the 2:15 mark). "It looks good on you too."

Hart, a Philadelphia native, is a big 76ers fan, so it only made sense that Tatum got in a quick jab at the comedian during his appearance on his Cold As Balls show.

Tatum, 25, is entering his sixth NBA season and is coming off the best year of his career in 2022-23, averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 74 games while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from deep.