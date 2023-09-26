Deion Sanders, Colorado vs. Oregon Tops OSU-Notre Dame with 10M Viewers in CFB Week 4

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Despite the blowout score, Colorado vs. Oregon was the most-watched college football game last weekend.

As seen in the chart posted by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network on X, formerly known as Twitter, Colorado vs. Oregon drew 10.03 million viewers, while Ohio State vs. Notre Dame was close behind at 9.98 million viewers:

Colorado entered the game at 3-0 behind the coaching of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, but the Buffaloes ran into a juggernaut, falling 42-6 to the Ducks on the road.

With Coach Prime at the helm, Colorado has been a revelation in the world of college football, as well as for the networks that have aired the team's games.

The Buffs went just 1-11 last season, but under Sanders, they started 3-0 this season, upsetting TCU 45-42 on the road in Week 1, dominating Nebraska at home in Week 2 and coming from behind to beat Colorado State in double overtime in Week 3.

Deion's mere presence has drawn a ton of viewership, as has the talent he brought with him to Colorado, including his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Colorado was ranked 19th in the nation entering Saturday's game, and it was already known that then-No. 10 Oregon was going to be the Buffaloes' test to date.

Autzen Stadium proved to be a house of horrors for the Buffs, as the Ducks led 35-0 at half, and they racked up 240 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the game.

Colorado drawing over 10 million viewers came one week the Colorado vs. Colorado State Rocky Mountain Showdown made history for ESPN.

The network announced that 9.3 million viewers watched CU and CSU do battle, making it ESPN's most-watched late-window game ever.

Although Colorado received a reality check of sorts in Week 4, it figures to draw massive viewership again on Saturday when it faces No. 8 USC and reigning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams at noon on Fox.

While Colorado vs. Oregon had the most television viewers last weekend, Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports reported that Ohio State vs. Notre Dame had 10.5 million viewers when factoring in the 605,000 on the Peacock streaming service.

That made it the second-most watched college football game in NBC history, behind only the "Game of the Century" between Notre Dame and Florida State in 1993, which drew 22 million viewers.