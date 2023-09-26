Projecting the Next 3 NXT Call-Ups and Their Roles on WWE Main Roster

Photo credit: WWE.com

NXT is currently producing the next generation of WWE Superstars, and many will have a bright future on the main roster.

The brand underwent drastic changes following the black-and-gold era, but its reboot wasn't popular with many longtime fans. However, it has since found a decent balance between the emphasis on character from NXT 2.0 and the high-quality matches from its heyday.

It's not perfect. Nevertheless, WWE has successfully revamped the preparatory process and seamlessly integrated new stars into Raw and SmackDown.

For example, Gunther and Solo Sikoa have become fixtures on the main roster. Zoey Stark acted as Trish Stratus' protégé during her rivalry with Becky Lynch, and Pretty Deadly looks like a promising tag team.

The move from NXT to the main roster can go through some notable hiccups, but the current regime has done a much better job helping the transition.

That gives fans good reason to be excited about the following three names who could be heading to Raw or SmackDown soon.

Bron Breakker

Straight away, Bron Breakker stands out as an obvious choice to make the jump to the main roster.

NXT has been grooming him to become the next big thing since the premiere of 2.0. In fact, he was the poster boy of sorts for the reboot as the first new face of his class to win the NXT Championship.

Over the past few years, the 25-year-old has proved he is more than just a handpicked prospect with a striking resemblance to his father and uncle, The Steiner Brothers.

The second-generation star delivered some excellent matches and took part in feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

Photo credit: WWE.com

On June 20, he unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Week 1 of NXT Gold Rush. Although Breakker couldn't defeat The Visionary, the two put on a tremendous match.

The two-time champion already has enough accolades to justify a call-up, but his initial character had grown stale. As such, his recent heel turn was a much-needed change, and he looks ready to step up to the next level.

It's hard to tell what Breakker's ceiling is yet, but he looks like a star WWE can eventually add to the main event scene. If nothing else, that has appeared to be the intended trajectory for him since his in-ring debut in September 2021.

Tiffany Stratton

From the beginning, Mandy Rose and Roxanne Perez seemed destined to move on and have a big impact on the Raw or SmackDown women's division. But Tiffany Stratton has emerged as a star to keep an eye on.

Trained by Greg Gagne, the 24-year-old already has a strong presence in the ring and a fantastic move set. Even more, she has already perfected a persona that would work well on the main roster.

As NXT women's champion, she had a solid feud with Thea Hail and a fantastic title match against Becky Lynch on Sept. 12. In the main event, The Man bested her to achieve her goal of winning the prize she had never attained during her time with the brand.

Photo credit: WWE.com

However, most viewers applauded Stratton's performance and deemed it her best showing to date. Such exposure to a larger audience will also be beneficial in the long run.

The contest showed that WWE had high hopes for her, and she rose to the occasion. The two will face off in a rematch on Saturday at No Mercy. Whether she wins or loses, the sky's the limit for Stratton.

This prominent rivalry could pave the way for her to appear in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match. She would make a great addition to the main roster as an up-and-coming challenger for either women's title.

Carmelo Hayes

Like Breakker, WWE positioned Carmelo Hayes as one of the premier names on NXT 2.0.

The 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament winner has charisma and seven years of experience as an independent wrestler. His flashy offense and in-ring prowess would have made him a perfect fit during the black-and-gold era, but his time with the brand during the reboot molded him into a distinct character.

His cumulative reign as North American champion made him and Trick Williams a popular duo and prepared him for a run at the main title. By the time he challenged Breakker at Stand & Deliver in April, Hayes had already won over the fanbase and forced a double turn.

At this rate, the 29-year-old has done everything there is to do with NXT as a singles competitor. He is the only wrestler in brand history to win the NXT, North American and cruiserweight titles.

Photo credit: WWE.com

At The Great American Bash on July 30, he and Ilja Dragunov delivered a contender for Match of the Year. However, it's starting to seem like Hayes is wrapping up his tenure, and the challenger will eventually dethrone him.

Their rematch at No Mercy could be Dragunov's crowning moment and the beginning of the end of Hayes' time with NXT. Although there is still a storyline brewing with Williams, he has been appearing on the main roster more often, and Rollins has already endorsed him.

More to the point, he has also been linked to Bobby Lashley and his new stable as the two met up on the July 21 episode of SmackDown. The A Champion even posted a cryptic response to the recent friction between The All Mighty and The Street Profits on Friday.