    Steve Kerr 'Not Stressed' About Warriors Contract: 'I Fully Expect' to Stay with GSW

    Francisco RosaSeptember 25, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 6: Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game during Game Three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    With how uncertain job security is for NBA coaches these days, there are very few guys who shouldn't have to worry about their seats ever getting hot.

    And Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors should be one of em.

    However, the four-time NBA champion coach is entering the 2023-24 season with just one year remaining on his current contract. But he doesn't seem to be too distracted or concerned by that with training camp right around the corner.

    "I'm not stressed about it at all," Kerr said Friday. "I'm perfectly capable of, you know, coaching whether I have one year left or an extension. Makes no difference. But I fully expect to be here."

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Steve Kerr said he "fully expects" to be with the Warriors long-term but also said he would be comfortable coaching on an expiring contract if an extension isn't done before the season <a href="https://t.co/YAjICkwIRO">pic.twitter.com/YAjICkwIRO</a>

    With former general manager Bob Myers leaving the organization earlier in the offseason, the Warriors decided to put Kerr's extension on the back burner for a little bit while they navigated the transition to Mike Dunleavy Jr.

    Back in August, Dunleavy said that getting extensions done for Kerr and Klay Thompson is a top priority for him moving forward through the offseason.

    "Those are guys we definitely want to get locked up," Dunleavy said. "They've been a big part of what we've done here. They can still contribute, especially Klay on the court. And Steve is one of the best, if not the best, coach in the league."

    Now, with training camp set to begin Oct. 2, the pressure is starting to mount on the organization to get something finished before the start of the season.

    Kerr has had to sit and watch as other coaches have cashed in this summer while not having as much success as he's had over the past decade. Legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich signed a five-year contract extension worth more than $80 million at the age of 74.

    Monty Williams—who has no titles to his name—then went out and got the richest coaching deal in NBA history of six years for $78.5 million.

    Kerr won a championship in his first season in Golden State back in 2014-15 and has only kept up the winning culture, earning three more titles over his first eight seasons with the organization.