B/R CFB Recruiting: 2024 Prospects Their Teams Could Use Right Now

14 of 15

247Sports

The most puzzling thing that has happened so far in a wildly successful early Hugh Freeze tenure at Auburn where he's flipped the roster was his inability to lure an impact quarterback.

Yes, he got Payton Thorne from Michigan State, but he struggled at East Lansing and has endured the same issues on the Plains. Last year's starter, Robby Ashford, is uber-athletic but an inconsistent passer, and Holden Geriner hasn't proven anything yet, either.

Case in point: During Auburn's loss to Texas A&M a couple of weeks ago, three quarterbacks combined for 56 passing yards in a game where the Tigers were playing from behind. That's, um, hard to do.

Freeze needs a quarterback, and it looks like he has secured his signal-caller of the future in Arkansas prep star Walker White. The 6'3", 215-pound Little Rock Christian quarterback is the perfect Freeze quarterback, blessed with a strong arm and the athleticism to be a power runner.

While you'd think Auburn will go portal-ing again to try to find a terrific quarterback to help bridge the gap between its current mess at the position and the White era, it's hard to envision a scenario where the high school senior who is developed and polished enough wouldn't be in the picture this year.