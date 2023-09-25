Zach Wilson is Jets' 'Unquestioned Quarterback' Despite Struggles, Robert Saleh Says

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Jets have been mired by poor quarterback play from Zach Wilson, but head coach Robert Saleh hasn't lost confidence in the 24-year-old.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Saleh called Wilson the team's "unquestioned quarterback" and said he's seen good things from the young signal-caller in practice, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Saleh's steadfast belief in Wilson is massively surprising after Sunday's 15-10 loss against the New England Patriots that dropped the Jets to 1-2 this season and extended the losing streak against New England to 15 straight games. Wilson threw for just 157 yards on 18-of-36 passing and struggled to drive the ball down the field.

There were multiple instances where Jets players were seen showing frustration on the sidelines. Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson had an animated conversation with his quarterback and offensive coordinator. Running back Michael Carter got in the face of running backs coach Taylor Embree and had to be held back by other players.

Still, Saleh said after the game that Wilson will remain the team's starter going forward because "he's who gives us the best chance to win." When asked on Monday if the Jets plan on signing a quarterback this week, Saleh deferred that question to general manager Joe Douglas:

Wilson was thrust into this position after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the 2023 season. The 2021 No. 2 overall pick has largely struggled throughout his career, but the Jets failed to make a move to add insurance behind him if his struggles continued. The only other quarterback on the roster at the moment is journeyman Tim Boyle, who has started three games in his five-year career.

For his part, Wilson is aware that he needs to improve in order for the team to be successful. He told reporters after the game, "It starts with me. I've got to find a way to be better."