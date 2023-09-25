Deion Sanders Denies Travis Hunter's Plea to Return Early from Injury for Colorado

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado star Travis Hunter was hoping to return sooner than the three-week recovery timeline for his lacerated liver, but his head coach Deion Sanders held him back for his own good.

In a behind-the-scenes video released on Monday, Sanders was speaking to the Buffaloes when he revealed a text message from Hunter (around the 3:00 mark) that said, "I need to play this week. We need to get everything we can so I can get back on the field. I'm not taking no for an answer."

Sanders responded, "No. You ain't ready and I care more about you than I care about this game. You gonna change the game of football one day when you healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever will be and ever was. Relax and get healthy. I love you, son."

