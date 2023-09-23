Shedeur Sanders: Travis Hunter's Injury 'Not the Reason' Colorado Lost to Oregon

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

A lot of things were missing for Colorado in its blowout 42-6 loss to Oregon on Saturday, namely its signature swagger and explosive offense that's been among the best in the nation to this point.

Not to mention star player Travis Hunter, who got injured in the first half of the Buffaloes' win over Colorado State last week and had to be taken to the hospital.

And while he admitted missing Hunter was like losing two players due to his two-way capabilities, quarterback Shedeur Sanders knows that there were a lot more factors at play against the Ducks.

"That's not the reason we didn't win," Sanders said postgame, per Ross Dellener of Yahoo Sports.

