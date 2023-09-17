Colorado's Travis Hunter Hospitalized After Late Hit; Likely Out 'Weeks' with Injury

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

While Colorado earned a dramatic 43-35 double-overtime victory over Colorado State on Saturday, it wasn't all good news for the Buffaloes.

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN noted the school announced two-way star Travis Hunter was hospitalized for evaluation. Head coach Deion Sanders said after the game he will likely miss "a few weeks."

While Hunter remained on the ground following a hit in the first quarter, he did temporarily return to the game. Yet he did not play after halftime.

NBA legend LeBron James was among those who reacted to the injury:

Hunter had two tackles and two catches for 21 yards prior to being ruled out.

The sophomore has been a revelation for the 3-0 Buffaloes in the early portion of the season. In the opening victory over TCU, he had 11 catches for 119 yards on offense and an incredible diving interception to end a scoring chance for the Horned Frogs on defense. He followed that up with three catches for 73 yards and four tackles in a win over Nebraska.

Colorado was still able to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter against Colorado State without Hunter thanks in large part to quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders directed a seven-play, 98-yard drive in the final minutes and capped it off with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. and successful two-point conversion to tie it.

He then threw two touchdowns to Michael Harrison in overtime, and the Colorado defense stood strong on the Rams' second possession to clinch the win.

Yet things are about to get much more difficult for the Buffaloes.