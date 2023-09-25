Sean Payton on Broncos' 70-20 Loss to Dolphins: 'It's a Tough Film to Watch'

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It hasn't been an easy Monday for Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

His team got lit up by the Miami Dolphins Sunday by a score of 70-20, dropping the team to 0-3 on the season. Payton said he considered not showing his team the replay of the game but decided against it.

"It's a tough film to watch," Payton told reporters. "We'd be remiss if we didn't. As unpleasant as it's going to be, we've got to get these things cleaned up."

Payton continued by commenting on the difficult day and saying that it's not "fun" at the moment.

"It was a tough day," Payton said. "Today's not going to be fun. It probably won't be fun anytime soon until we start winning some games."

Payton pointed out turnovers, struggling to set the edge and not taking things away from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the key issues he noticed in the rewatch.

The statistics the Broncos surrendered are staggering. The Dolphins had 726 total yards, scored 10 touchdowns and had 28 first downs. Tagovailoa was 22-of-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns, running backs Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane had four touchdowns each and wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Even backup quarterback Mike White threw a touchdown, which went to Robbie Chosen, who was just elevated off of the practice squad. The Dolphins did all of this without No. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle.