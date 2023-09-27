B/R Recruiting: Ranking the Top 10 Wide Receiver Prospects in the 2024 Class

10 of 10

247Sports

The only reason why Micah Hudson isn't the No. 1 receiver in the country is because the top player on this list is, in my opinion, the nation's best overall player.

Jeremiah Smith made his commitment to Ohio State months ago, and the 6'3", 198-pound Opa Locka, Florida, native who plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep is a can't-miss star. He's the type of player who absolutely could start as a true freshman, even with all the ridiculous talent they've stockpiled in Columbus.

Yes, he's that good.

Smith is is the nation's top-ranked player overall in the 247Sports composite rankings and second on 247, and that service's Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, didn't mince words when he said that the pass-catcher was "one of the most talented wide receiver prospects to come out of South Florida in the modern recruiting era."

His On3 profile notes he's a cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, and his high school coach credits his work ethic to go alongside his talent. He's still taking visits, and, while nothing is set in stone, the Buckeyes have to feel great about their chances to keep him.

Simply put, high school defenders can't guard him, and with his size, speed and athleticism, it's doubtful many college DBs can, either. He's going to be extremely fun to watch for the next three years.

Get your popcorn ready for this household name.

