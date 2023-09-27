B/R Recruiting: Ranking the Top 10 Wide Receiver Prospects in the 2024 Class

B/R Recruiting: Ranking the Top 10 Wide Receiver Prospects in the 2024 ClassSeptember 27, 2023
What last year's recruiting class was to quarterbacks, the '24 group is to wide receivers.
Between elite pass-catchers all over the nation and even those handful of tight ends who are versatile enough to split out, this year's group of receivers have several potential superstars in a bumper crop.
Just like last year, the Ohio State Buckeyes are loading up at the position once again with offensive coordinator Brian Hartline leading the way. But there are 5-star types everywhere along the perimeter, including a dude who may just be the top overall player in the country.
This list does not include tight ends. If it did, Florida State commitment Landen Thomas and Georgia pledge Jaden Reddell, who are both expected to play tight end but are versatile enough to split out and play receiver, would have made this list.
Considering all major recruiting services list both players as tight ends, they didn't make this list of receivers but are elite playmakers who will be able to step on the field immediately. Thomas, specifically, is athletic enough to step into Johnny Wilson's big-bodied WR role for the 'Noles, and Reddell will have opportunities to get on the field when TE Brock Bowers goes pro.
Even without those two, the pool is deep and talented. Using independent film study, instant-impact ability and ceiling, let's take a look at the nation's top receivers in the '24 class.
10. Gatlin Bair, Boise State Broncos Commit
Boise State very rarely is able to secure top-tier talent like receiver Gatlin Bair—who is the nation's 10th-rated wideout in the 247Sports composite rankings but slots a little higher on my list.
The 6'2", 195-pound pass-catcher is a superb athlete who is a multi-sport star in Burley, Idaho. Despite offers and overtures from some of the top programs in the nation, such as Alabama, Oregon, TCU, Michigan and others, Bair seems locked in with the Broncos.
He's staying home and playing the Mountain West, unless conference realignment touches Boise State in any way.
That's a major pull for coach Andy Avalos, whose team needs plenty of offensive skill-position players on the perimeter. Bair fits the bill with his blazing speed and plus athleticism, but the only drawback for the Broncos is, according to The Athletic's Max Olson, Bair is planning on serving a two-year Church of Latter Day Saints mission when he graduates high school.
Even so, getting a guy with Bair's athleticism, bloodlines, maturity and development is worth the wait. His parents were track athletes at Utah State, and his brothers were decathletes who signed with Mississippi State and Arkansas.
A lot can happen in a couple of years, but if Bair gets to Boise, expect him to be a difference-maker.
9. Cam Williams, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Commit
Despite last weekend's last-second, heartbreaking loss to Ohio State, it's obvious coach Marcus Freeman's recruiting efforts are paying major dividends on the field for Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish appear to have struck recruiting gold in the 2023 class with receivers Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores Jr., who are already making an impact. The prediction is Freeman hit on another major target in the '24 class with Cam Williams.
The 6'2", 190-pound Glen Ellyn, Illinois, product isn't the flashiest of pass-catchers, but he pretty much does everything well. His ceiling may not be as high as some of the others on this list, but his size and ability easily could have him wind up playing on Sundays.
Notre Dame has a quality young group of receivers, but Williams is polished enough to come in and carve out some immediate snaps. While he isn't going to out-run defenders, his physicality and ability to high-point balls are among his attributes.
He is also one of the best route-runners in this entire class.
Watch for Williams to make an impact early and be a major player in South Bend. There is a lot to like about the targets Freeman is assembling for '24 top-tier quarterback commit C.J. Carr. The Irish aren't going anywhere, having stockpiled this kind of offensive talent.
Williams has the potential to be a class centerpiece.
8. Mylan Graham, Ohio State Buckeyes Commit
If you're an Ohio State Buckeyes fan, one position you never have to fret about these days in recruiting is wide receiver.
Coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Brian Hartline have an embarrassment of riches at the position this year with arguably the nation's top pass-catcher in Marvin Harrison Jr., to go along with future NFL high-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka and Julian Fleming.
When those guys leave, Carnell Tate, Noah Rogers and Brandon Inniss are behind them, and the '24 group may wind up being even better than last year's top haul at the receiver position.
Other prospects get more attention, but 6'1", 170-pound Mylan Graham of New Haven, Indiana, was coveted by teams around the nation and has a skill-set that could make him most team's top offensive playmaker in the '24 class.
The 247Sports composite rankings have him as a 5-star prospect for good reason. Graham is explosive, and he possesses not only great speed but elite change-of-direction abilities.
The Indiana high school product also has the type of long, wiry frame that can add weight, and he won't miss a beat on speed because of his long strides and quick-twitch in space. He has one of the top upsides of any receiver in the class and easily could be rated higher.
7. Perry Thompson, Auburn Tigers Commit
Some of the biggest recruiting news in the 2024 cycle so far came when 6'3", 202-pound Foley, Alabama, receiver Perry Thompson decided to flip from Alabama to Auburn.
Any time something like that happens between rivals, it's a big deal. But it also announced to everybody around SEC circles that new Tigers coach Hugh Freeze hasn't lost his recruiting swagger and still packs a big punch in living rooms.
Not only did he do a great job in the '23 class, Freeze's rebuilding project on the Plains is in good hands with guys like Thompson coming in.
If Foley sounds familiar to recruiting savants, it should. The town near the Gulf Coast is also the home of another big-bodied, former elite receiver in long-time NFL veteran and likely future Hall of Famer, Julio Jones, whose decision to sign with Nick Saban at Alabama helped jump-start that dynasty.
Putting those type of expectations on Thompson aren't fair, but the recruit has a ton of skills and is one of the most physically developed receivers to come out of high school in a long time.
He's the type of receiver who can stretch the field with his speed and terrorize defensive backs and linebackers lining up in the slot and being a target over the middle. Thompson actually has the frame to add weight to at the next level.
Look for him to step onto the field immediately for the Tigers and dominate.
6. Ryan Wingo, Uncommitted
Ryan Wingo's recruitment has been all over the place.
Early in the process, Georgia and Tennessee were thought to be top contenders and destination points for the 6'2", 205-pound St. Louis star. Then, things focused a little more on the home-state Missouri Tigers, especially after they grabbed Williams Nwaneri.
But now, the hot teams around Wingo's recruitment may be Texas and Colorado. The Longhorns have a ton of juice on the recruiting front right now, and coach Steve Sarkisian's program is on an upward trajectory.
According to On3's Gerry Hamilton, Wingo is visiting Boulder for this weekend's massive showdown between Colorado and USC. He'll be joined by Cam Coleman and others, and any time coach Deion Sanders gets you on campus with all the clout surrounding that program, it's worth watching.
You can't count out any of those teams, all battling for the 5-star track star who looks like a running back (like his father, Ronnie, was at Arkansas from 2009-12) with a thick lower body but blazing speed and great hands.
Wingo has everything you want in a receiver. Whoever lands him will be able to use the talents of a guy with all the attributes of somebody who can play right away.
5. Bryant Wesco, Clemson Tigers Commit
Talented Texans are all over this list, and there are still a couple of playmakers you're going to read about who are Lone Star State stars remaining on this list.
Bryant Wesco is one of the top players in the nation regardless of position, and while he had the national runner-up TCU Horned Frogs high on his list, when Garrett Riley left for Clemson, the 6'2", 170-pound pass-catcher ultimately committed to the Tigers.
This is a huge deal for coach Dabo Swinney, who hasn't seen the full-fledged offensive turnaround he'd hoped for so far this year. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik—another Texas product—is developing, and Wesco will provide him a major weapon next year.
The Midlothian, Texas, playmaker is rated as a 5-star prospect and the nation's No. 16-rated overall player because of his massive ability.
Wesco's route-running ability is effortless, and even though he is lanky with his 6'2" frame, his speed and agility doesn't make you think he's awkward at all. Everything is so fluid with him, and he has the type of frame that can (and probably should) add 20 pounds once he gets to the next level.
He has the type of loose hips that can break down defenders at the line of scrimmage and leave them in the dust, and, with his ceiling, he actually could wind up being a tad underrated, which is hard to do for somebody rated as one of the top pass-catchers.
4. Mike Matthews, Tennessee Volunteers Commit
After last year's offensive explosion for coach Josh Heupel's Tennessee Vols, the production from the pass-catchers hasn't been what it was a year ago so far in the 2023 season.
More help is on the way, though.
After the Vols secured a signing from the talented Nathan Leacock in the '23 class, they have commitments from talented Braylon Staley this year, but the most talented pass-catcher coming in is 5-star Mike Matthews.
The 6'1", 180-pound receiver hails from Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, in suburban Atlanta, and virtually all the top teams around the nation wanted him. He is versatile enough to star on either side of the ball, but it came down to Clemson and Tennessee to play receiver.
The Vols won out, and Matthews is heading to Rocky Top.
There are other receivers who are faster, but Matthews consistently outruns defenders, and he is also big and physical and can make all the catches. His versatility bodes well for his future college stardom, but Heupel wants the ball in his hands because of his high football IQ and talent.
With Nico Iamaleava waiting in the wings to fling darts to receivers everywhere in Heupel's fast-paced offense, Matthews could break out and be a star in Knoxville sooner rather than later.
3. Cameron Coleman, Texas A&M Aggies Commit
As mentioned many times before, the town of Phenix City, Alabama, hasn't been very kind to the instate programs.
Receivers Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams, along with defensive end Tomarrion Parker in last year's class all headed to Clemson to play for Alabama native Dabo Swinney. Now, with another top-shelf prospect in the '24 class in Cameron Coleman, he too is headed elsewhere.
What hurts the most, though, is the 6'3", 180-pound star receiver will be somebody that Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers fans have to see a lot of if he sticks to his commitment. Right now, he's all set to head to College Station to play for Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
This was a battle first-year Auburn coach Hugh Freeze desperately tried to win, and he's going to keep swinging until the end, along with Alabama coach Nick Saban, Colorado's Deion Sanders and others.
The reason is simple: Coleman is special and could team with Aggies star Evan Stewart for a formidable 1-2 punch.
Coleman has the unteachable skill set that coaches covet, as he can create mismatches for defensive backs with his size or his speed. He shows exceptional body placement when going up for catches and can make defenders miss in space.
This is exactly the type of recruiting battle Fisher needs to win to reach relevancy in the rugged SEC. Coleman is a can't-miss star.
2. Micah Hudson, Texas Tech Red Raiders Commit
The 2023 football season hasn't started out the way Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire had hoped, but it was never going to be an overnight rebuild in Lubbock.
With his Texas high school connections, the former legendary Lone Star State prep coach is winning some recruiting battles on the gridiron, and none of them have been bigger yet than 5-star Micah Hudson.
Pretty much any other year, he'd be the nation's top receiver. At 6'0", 190 pounds, the Temple, Texas, native is explosive and is the type of pass-catcher who can take over games. When you can do things like this, it attracts the attention from everybody.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com @dctf
Micah Hudson shows off his hops for a 49-yard <a href="https://twitter.com/LBBroncoFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LBBroncoFB</a> touchdown! 🐇🐇🐇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/txhsfb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#txhsfb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DCTF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DCTF</a> <a href="https://t.co/GHBHYhB0Pv">pic.twitter.com/GHBHYhB0Pv</a>
It was massive news for the Red Raiders when they secured his commitment over instate powerhouses Texas and Texas A&M, along with Alabama. Now, they will have to battle to hang onto Hudson, but he is worth the efforts.
Hudson sees the football field better than any receiver in the nation, taking exceptional angles and accelerating past defenders once he gets the ball in his hands. He is going to be a yards-after-catch machine who is a threat to score a touchdown every time he touches the ball.
It will be impossible for McGuire to keep him off the field. Hudson will get to Lubbock and immediately be the most talented player on the entire roster in red and black. He's special.
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes commit
The only reason why Micah Hudson isn't the No. 1 receiver in the country is because the top player on this list is, in my opinion, the nation's best overall player.
Jeremiah Smith made his commitment to Ohio State months ago, and the 6'3", 198-pound Opa Locka, Florida, native who plays for Chaminade-Madonna Prep is a can't-miss star. He's the type of player who absolutely could start as a true freshman, even with all the ridiculous talent they've stockpiled in Columbus.
Yes, he's that good.
SportsCenter NEXT @SCNext
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?? 🤯✋ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCTOP10?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCTOP10</a> <br><br>5⭐️. JEREMIAH. SMITH. @Jeremiah_Smith1 <a href="https://twitter.com/Nadeboyz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nadeboyz</a> <a href="https://t.co/PFsn84DBhn">pic.twitter.com/PFsn84DBhn</a>
Smith is is the nation's top-ranked player overall in the 247Sports composite rankings and second on 247, and that service's Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, didn't mince words when he said that the pass-catcher was "one of the most talented wide receiver prospects to come out of South Florida in the modern recruiting era."
His On3 profile notes he's a cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, and his high school coach credits his work ethic to go alongside his talent. He's still taking visits, and, while nothing is set in stone, the Buckeyes have to feel great about their chances to keep him.
Simply put, high school defenders can't guard him, and with his size, speed and athleticism, it's doubtful many college DBs can, either. He's going to be extremely fun to watch for the next three years.
Get your popcorn ready for this household name.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
Follow Brad Shepard on Twitter, @Brad_Shepard.