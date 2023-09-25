Matt Ryan: 'I Got No Interest' in NFL Comeback, Jets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Matt Ryan: 'I Got No Interest' in NFL Comeback, Jets After Aaron Rodgers InjurySeptember 25, 2023
Former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan made it clear he's content to remain in a broadcast booth for the 2023 NFL season.
The four-time Pro Bowler said Monday on CBS Sports HQ he has no desire to step back on the field right now:
"I got no interest in doing that right now."
Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Ryan's representatives had spoken with the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers went down with a major Achilles injury. The 38-year-old confirmed to CBSSports.com's Jeff Kerr his agent did converse with New York but that "I love what I'm doing" in terms of broadcasting.
