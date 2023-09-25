Matt Ryan: 'I Got No Interest' in NFL Comeback, Jets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan made it clear he's content to remain in a broadcast booth for the 2023 NFL season.

The four-time Pro Bowler said Monday on CBS Sports HQ he has no desire to step back on the field right now:

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that Ryan's representatives had spoken with the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers went down with a major Achilles injury. The 38-year-old confirmed to CBSSports.com's Jeff Kerr his agent did converse with New York but that "I love what I'm doing" in terms of broadcasting.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.