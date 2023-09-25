MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Wild Card Standings and Bracket Review Entering Last Week

2 of 3

Mark Taylor/Getty Images

Updated Bracket

No. 6 Houston at No. 3 Minnesota

No. 5 Toronto at No. 4 Tampa Bay

Houston/Minnesota winner at No. 2 Texas

Toronto/Tampa Bay winner at No. 1 Baltimore

All eyes will be on Seattle this week.

The Mariners host the Astros for three games starting on Monday and then play a four-game set with the Rangers.

Texas could be on the verge of clinching the AL West title in Seattle on Thursday since it plays three games against the Los Angeles Angels from Monday-Wednesday.

A Rangers sweep at Angel Stadium combined with mixed results between the Astros and Mariners is the ideal situation for Texas.

Houston and Seattle will throw their best three starting pitchers inside T-Mobile Park in what will feel like a playoff series.

Houston would love to come away with two wins from that three-game set because it closes the regular season in Arizona.

The Diamondbacks should have a playoff spot before the weekend hits, but they will still be playing for seeding.

Toronto is hoping for Houston and Seattle to split up the wins in their series so that the Blue Jays can pull away with three wins over the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays went 4-2 on their road trips to New York and Tampa last week to place them two games ahead of Houston.

A sweep of the Yankees would put the Blue Jays in a comfortable spot ahead of a weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays.