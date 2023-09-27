MLB's All-Star Team For 2nd-Half of 2023 Season

0 of 15

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

When we talk about a Major League Baseball player being named an All-Star, what we're really saying is that he was exceptional for the first half of the season.

All-Star voting begins at the end of May, starters are named in late June, the game is played in early July and everything after that doesn't factor into the mix, leaving "second-half All-Stars" like Cole Ragans, CJ Abrams, Zach Gelof, Freddy Peralta and others lacking for recognition.

Until now.

Based solely on everything that has happened since the All-Star Break, we've put together rosters of second-half All-Stars, using the same roster constraints as an actual All-Star Game. (20 position players; 12 pitchers; at least one representative from each and every team.)

There is a fair amount of roster overlap with the actual All-Star Game. Of these 64 players, 27 were among the 78 (including replacements) named to this year's midsummer classic.

But there sure are a lot of names on this roster who were not even remotely worth considering three months ago.

One quick note before we dive in: While the actual All-Star Game rosters end up riddled with injury replacements, we're not worried about that here. Shohei Ohtani is done for the year, but he did enough before his season-ending surgery to still be the AL's starting DH. Likewise, Triston Casas, Tanner Bibee and Willson Contreras have been ruled out for the rest of the season, but they are more than welcome on this roster.

We'll declare a starter for each position before getting to the reserves and then the pitchers. At the end, we've broken down the full rosters by MLB team.