Struggling MLB Stars Ready to Get Hot in the 2nd Half

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It's not too late for Major League Baseball's struggling stars to salvage what has been a disappointing season.

(Though, it may already be too late for them to save their teams from missing the playoffs.)

Last year, J.T. Realmuto had a .722 OPS in the first half and wasn't even an All-Star. But a .949 OPS in the second half propelled him to a seventh-place finish in the NL MVP vote and helped carry Philadelphia to its first postseason appearance in over a decade.

In the AL, Toronto's Bo Bichette did darn near the exact same thing, carrying a .720 OPS into an All-Star Game to which he was not invited, only to post a .921 OPS in the second half en route to a few MVP votes and a spot in the playoffs.

And though it did nothing to help Arizona crack the postseason, Zac Gallen went on a scoreless streak of 44.1 innings during a second half in which his ERA (1.49) was more than two runs better than the first half (3.56).

Which stars are poised to flip that switch this year?

We've highlighted eight MLB players (four pitchers and four hitters) who have fallen well short of living up to their normal standard of excellence, but who are poised to turn things around in the second half based on a combination of advanced metrics, recent performance and career splits/accolades.

Players are presented in alphabetical order. Statistics are current through the start of play Monday, unless otherwise noted.