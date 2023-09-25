X

    Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Execs Skeptical Pacers Can Get 1st-Round Pick Ahead of FA

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 25, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Buddy Hield #24 of the Indiana Pacers heads to the bench after he cut his hand in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 09, 2023 in New York City.
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Indiana Pacers, who are reportedly looking to trade Buddy Hield, might have trouble getting a first-round pick back in return, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

    After Stein said Saturday on 97.1 The Freak that a Hield trade could command a first-round pick in return, several NBA executives disagreed, Stein wrote Sunday on Substack.

    "The handful of execs I spoke to post-show were unanimous in their view that Hield's looming free agency, with only this coming season left on his current contract at $19.3 million, will complicate Indiana's efforts to generate offers that feature more than multiple second-round picks attached to the contract(s) needed to match Hield's salary," Stein wrote.

    Hield, who is in the final season of a four-year extension he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019, is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

