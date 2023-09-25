Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Execs Skeptical Pacers Can Get 1st-Round Pick Ahead of FA

Elsa/Getty Images

The Indiana Pacers, who are reportedly looking to trade Buddy Hield, might have trouble getting a first-round pick back in return, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

After Stein said Saturday on 97.1 The Freak that a Hield trade could command a first-round pick in return, several NBA executives disagreed, Stein wrote Sunday on Substack.

"The handful of execs I spoke to post-show were unanimous in their view that Hield's looming free agency, with only this coming season left on his current contract at $19.3 million, will complicate Indiana's efforts to generate offers that feature more than multiple second-round picks attached to the contract(s) needed to match Hield's salary," Stein wrote.

Hield, who is in the final season of a four-year extension he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019, is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.