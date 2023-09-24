Broncos' Sean Payton at 'Loss for Words' After 'Embarrassing' Loss to Dolphins

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said it was "tough to watch" his team suffer one of the most one-sided blowouts ever in the NFL.

Payton also called the 70-20 defeat to the Miami Dolphins "embarrassing" as he opened his postgame press conference.

"I'm at a loss for words," he said. "Every once in a while in the NFL you get your butt kicked, but this was different."

Payton acknowledged he and his players will have to revisit the performance when they evaluate the game film.

It won't make for easy viewing. The Dolphins totaled 726 yards. Tua Tagovailoa went 23-of-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns, while rookie running back De'Von Achane ran for 203 yards and two scores.

Nobody expected Payton to be a miracle worker overnight.

The Broncos haven't made the playoffs since 2015, and they're wedded to an aging quarterback on an enormous amount of money. It might take a year or two before they're truly back on the right track.

But this probably isn't the start to the Payton era ownership was hoping to see, unless tanking while simultaneously rebuilding Russell Wilson's trade value is actually the goal all along.

Wilson's performance is one reasonably good aspect Payton can point to from Sunday. The nine-time Pro Bowler had 306 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception while posting an 83.9 quarterback rating.

Everything else was the problem for Denver, and this came a week after a frustrating 35-33 loss to the Washington Commanders that saw Payton's team throw away an 18-point lead.