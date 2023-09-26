Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 4

3 of 10

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

20. Will Howard, Kansas State (Previous Rank: 19)

Week 4: 27-of-42, 255 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 64 rush yards, 2 TD

Season: 91-of-139, 1,072 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT; 123 rush yards, 5 TD

Howard has at least 250 passing yards in each of K-State's four games this year, and Saturday was the first time he didn't tally at least three total touchdowns. However, the senior did lead three straight touchdown drives to close out a 44-31 victory over UCF and avoid a second straight loss on Saturday.

19. Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (Previous Rank: 13)

Week 4: 21-of-26, 245 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 50 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 72-of-108, 972 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT; 316 rush yards, 6 TD

Shrader leads all quarterbacks with six rushing touchdowns, and Syracuse is off to a 4-0 start. However, the schedule heats up now with Clemson, North Carolina and Florida State over the next three weeks, and Shrader will have a chance to make a statement on a national level if he can play well in those games.

18. Chandler Morris, TCU (Previous Rank: 21)

Week 4: 23-of-32, 261 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 38 rush yards

Season: 97-of-141, 1,117 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT; 184 rush yards, 2 TD

Morris is in his fourth collegiate season, but is still a sophomore in terms of eligibility, and it looks like he could be the answer under center for TCU for multiple years. After throwing for 901 yards and completing 65.7 percent of his passes in limited action over the past three years, he has proven that type of production is sustainable over a larger sample size.

17. Carson Beck, Georgia (Previous Rank: HM)

Week 4: 22-of-32, 338 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 7 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 93-of-128, 1,184 yards, 6 TD, 1 INT; 38 rush yards 2 TD

After attempting just 58 passes during his first three years on campus, Beck has been handed the reins to the Georgia offense. The former 4-star recruit has completed 72.7 percent of his passes, and he doubled his 2023 touchdown total with three passing and one rushing in a 49-21 victory over UAB on Saturday.

16. Jack Plummer, Louisville (Previous Rank: NR)

Week 4: 18-of-21, 388 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT; 2 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 65-of-97, 1,120 yards, 10 TD, 4 INT; 100 rush yards, 1 TD