Fans Troll Deion Sanders, Colorado for Being Unranked in AP Poll After Oregon Loss

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado enjoyed a rapid ascent up the Associated Press' Top 25 poll, and the Buffaloes suffered an equally quick fall following Saturday's 42-6 loss to Oregon.

Deion Sanders' squad was ranked 19th heading into the contest and no longer occupies a spot in the Top 25.

By and large, fans weren't surprised by the reveal and had some fun at Colorado's expense.

The hype surrounding the Buffs got a bit out of hand, but putting them into the Top 25 was justified based on their start. Beating TCU on the road was a big win, and the momentum carried through to victories over Nebraska and Colorado State.

Oregon provided a clear reality check, though. Colorado only mustered 199 total yards, and its lone score came late into the fourth quarter after the outcome was already decided.

Among other things, Sanders said it was "a good, old-fashioned butt kicking" and added his team performed "like hot garbage."

Week 5 might be the last time this year the Buffaloes is even on the periphery of the Top 25. A home matchup with USC awaits, and they close with three ranked opponents in their final four games.