X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Fans Troll Deion Sanders, Colorado for Being Unranked in AP Poll After Oregon Loss

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 24, 2023

    EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 23: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks with his son QB Shedeur Sanders before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium September 23, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    Colorado enjoyed a rapid ascent up the Associated Press' Top 25 poll, and the Buffaloes suffered an equally quick fall following Saturday's 42-6 loss to Oregon.

    Deion Sanders' squad was ranked 19th heading into the contest and no longer occupies a spot in the Top 25.

    AP Top 25 @AP_Top25

    POLL ALERT: Colorado falls out of the AP Top 25 after getting trounced in its first loss; Ohio State up two spots to No. 4.<br><br>Full poll: <a href="https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j">https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1j</a> <a href="https://t.co/5uN1MIXHxH">pic.twitter.com/5uN1MIXHxH</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Colorado has fallen out of the AP Top 25 following their 42-6 loss to Oregon 😳 <a href="https://t.co/DPq2MHa0j0">pic.twitter.com/DPq2MHa0j0</a>

    By and large, fans weren't surprised by the reveal and had some fun at Colorado's expense.

    Dustyn W @CallMeDBlock

    WOW! on USC week, Colorado gets booted from the Top 25 <a href="https://t.co/LOzT9MZ78w">https://t.co/LOzT9MZ78w</a>

    The Dark Vagician @_tuckerfooley

    Y'all know Colorado getting blown out next week too right? <a href="https://t.co/YO6qKa2fqX">pic.twitter.com/YO6qKa2fqX</a>

    WGR @w_garcia_r

    Colorado out. Good time to end that farce.

    Smiley @SmileyGuy_1

    They should never have been there in the first place. This shows how media hype can elevate teams. No other 1-11 team would have been there and they shouldn't have either. The polls are a joke.

    bottom_shelf @corpustxchristi

    <a href="https://t.co/6H2XgaOk2M">pic.twitter.com/6H2XgaOk2M</a>

    brandon willett @brandonwillett1

    <a href="https://t.co/XMrTyKAdVd">pic.twitter.com/XMrTyKAdVd</a>

    Grizzy @GrizKai

    They shouldn't have been in the top 25 to start

    Mo Abdalla 🔰 @inthemo_ment

    Wow coach really meant it when he said they're fighting for clicks and they fighting to win.

    Luke @Luke12406

    that's deserved. that loss was embarrassing

    🧑🏾‍🦯 @KamSaucy2x

    <a href="https://t.co/1t9IcOYE99">pic.twitter.com/1t9IcOYE99</a>

    Nitro Prinz @nitroprinz

    "Prime" <br><br>Sure haha

    MJC225 ✌️☝️🖐 @TweetinWiseguy1

    😂😂yes I do Prime <a href="https://t.co/HzGh8tow6u">pic.twitter.com/HzGh8tow6u</a>

    Lillard deserves better @Sportsfankeith

    <a href="https://t.co/PEUOlsOTQL">pic.twitter.com/PEUOlsOTQL</a>

    The hype surrounding the Buffs got a bit out of hand, but putting them into the Top 25 was justified based on their start. Beating TCU on the road was a big win, and the momentum carried through to victories over Nebraska and Colorado State.

    Oregon provided a clear reality check, though. Colorado only mustered 199 total yards, and its lone score came late into the fourth quarter after the outcome was already decided.

    Among other things, Sanders said it was "a good, old-fashioned butt kicking" and added his team performed "like hot garbage."

    Week 5 might be the last time this year the Buffaloes is even on the periphery of the Top 25. A home matchup with USC awaits, and they close with three ranked opponents in their final four games.

    Fans Troll Deion Sanders, Colorado for Being Unranked in AP Poll After Oregon Loss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This is where it's important to recognize how guiding a program that was 1-11 in 2022 to a bowl game would represent a major accomplishment for Coach Prime and his staff.