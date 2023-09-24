Bears HC Eberflus Denies Rumors on Alan Williams, Discusses Justin Fields Comments

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It has been quite the week for the Chicago Bears leading up to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Matt Eberflus explained how he handled rumors regarding former defensive coordinator Alan Williams' resignation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com noted Eberflus "went from meeting room to meeting room, telling players directly what happened" with Williams.

"When the news came out and all those crazy things were being said, I felt we needed to clarify," he said.

"I said, 'hey all those rumors and stuff going on right now, that crazy stuff, none of that is true. Alan is resigning,' and I said, 'We'll be keeping all the same responsibilities on defense and I'll be calling the plays on game day. Any questions?' It was better that way, with fewer people in the room. It took me more time, but that's the way I wanted to do it."

The head coach also opened up about Justin Fields, as the quarterback first said Wednesday that he believed he was playing robotic and that "coaching" could be a contributing factor before speaking with reporters again to clarify what he meant.

"I thought what he did after practice, came in and addressed the media right away, I thought that was really good for him to step up like that," Eberflus said. "I think that showed a lot of courage. When you're feeling like you need to do right, go do right. That's what makes a good person and that's what makes a good leader. Stand up for what's right."

Things seemed tumultuous enough for the Bears following an 0-2 start with a showdown against the reigning Super Bowl champions looming even before this week.

And then things really ramped up.

Fields told reporters he thought he was "kind of robotic and not playing like myself" during the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adding that "it could be coaching, I think, but at the end of the day they're doing their job when they're giving me what to look at and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, I can't be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week and then when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point."

When those comments gained traction because of the coaching reference, he gathered the media together to clarify that his early season struggles fall on his shoulders:

In addition to Fields, it was revealed that starting left tackle was placed on injured reserve in another setback for an offensive line that is also missing Teven Jenkins and has struggled through the first two games.

Then came Williams' resignation and the rampant online speculation about why he stepped away from the team.

As if that wasn't enough, more than $100,000 in equipment was stolen from Soldier Field as the headlines continued to accumulate.

Now the Bears somehow have to focus on the upcoming game against the Chiefs as they look to avoid an 0-3 start to a season that started with some optimism thanks to the offseason additions of DJ Moore, Tremaine Edmunds and others.

Rapoport reported a team source said the energy has been "incredible" before Sunday's game, so perhaps Chicago finds a way to respond and shocks the NFL world.