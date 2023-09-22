Bears Say over $100K of Maintenance Equipment Was Stolen from Soldier Field

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that $100,000 in equipment was stolen from Soldier Field this week.

According to ABC7 in Chicago, a Soldier Field manager and staff members said one or more burglars tore down a security fence overnight Wednesday and drove multiple pieces of equipment out of a garage, including gators and lawn mowers.

Soldier Field opened in 1924 and has been home to the Bears since 1971, making it the oldest stadium still in use in the NFL.

