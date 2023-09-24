College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

1 of 4

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Sure, Oregon entered this game as a 21-point favorite at home. But, man, was this win impressive for the Ducks.

Oregon's offense got off to a flying start in the first half, scoring on each of its first three drives to go up 21-0 early. Although Ducks quarterback Bo Nix did have a second-quarter interception, he finished with 276 yards and three touchdowns. He added an 11-yard rushing touchdown, too.

But the most impressive part of this win for Oregon wasn't how productive the Ducks were on offense, but what they did defensively. Oregon held Colorado to just 199 total yards of offense and 5-for-14 on third down. In fact, the Buffs didn't have a drive that lasted longer than six plays until late in the third quarter.

Colorado finally got on the board with a touchdown with 2:51 left in the game. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders also came down to earth a bit in this one. He finished with just 159 yards passing and one touchdown. Oregon's defense managed to sack him a whopping seven times on the day, too.

Oregon's defense will have to play like it did against Colorado if it wants to make it to the Pac-12 title game. The Ducks have remaining games at Washington and Washington State on Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, respectively, before facing Utah in Salt Lake on Oct. 28. Oregon also gets USC and Oregon State at home in November.