Reds Mocked on Twitter for Blowing 9-Run Lead in Loss vs. Pirates

Reds Mocked on Twitter for Blowing 9-Run Lead in Loss vs. PiratesSeptember 24, 2023
It was a collapse of epic proportions.
The Cincinnati Reds were leading 9-0 in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and a win would help the Reds keep pace in the race for the final NL Wild Card spot. It appeared like that was the likely scenario. Think again.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Pirates trailed the Reds 9-0 before coming back to win 13-12. <br><br>The 9-run comeback marks the largest deficit overcome in a win in Pirates history. For the Reds, it's tied for the largest blown lead in a loss in franchise history. <a href="https://t.co/4Tn65g63Y3">pic.twitter.com/4Tn65g63Y3</a>
The Pirates stormed back with a run in the fourth and then five runs in the sixth, three runs in the seventh and four in the eighth and emerged victorious by a score of 13-12.
Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds had a home run and three RBIs, Alfonso Rivas was three-for-five with five RBIs and Ji Hwan Bae had another three RBIs in the comeback win.
Alexis Díaz took the loss for the Reds, surrendering five hits and four runs in 2/3 of an inning. The loss dropped the Reds to 2.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the final Wild Card spot and 1.5 games behind the Miami Marlins for the first team out.
Fans on social media expressed shock at the collapse and called for change to avoid such a fate in the future.
Schlasser @UrinatingTree
- Have a series where you have to win in order to stay alive<br>- Going up against "not a good team" in the Pirates<br>- Choke game one<br>- Have a 9-0 lead in game two<br>- A 99.6% chance of winning<br>- Need to win since Chicago and Miami both won<br>- Cincinnati_Bullpen.exe<br>- Choke it<br>- Keep…
Reds Daily @RedsDaily4
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> have scored 17 runs in the first two games of the series. <br><br>Against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pirates?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pirates</a>. <br><br>They are 0-2. <br><br>Not much more to say.
talking reds @Talking_Reds
Dear <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> ownership:<br><br>Invest in some pitching depth in 2024. Not cheap guys from AA with no experience, not waiver adds. Major league pitching. And then your bullpen won't be on fumes come September. This roster was never going to make it to October. Pathetic.
Proud American @ProudUSA76
Stick a fork in the Reds. Up 9-0 and then lose 13-12. Totally abused the pitching staff all year. "Starters" only go 4 innings because they have no control and throw 100 pitches. Bullpen by committee goes 5. Recipe for disaster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a>
Losses Above Replacement @LAR_Baseball
Up, up, and away!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> had a 99.5% chance of winning in the top of the 5th!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pirates?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pirates</a> scored 1 in the 4th, 5 in the 6th, 3 in the 7th, and 4 in the 8th to erase a 9-run lead! <a href="https://t.co/bVMClkeZc1">pic.twitter.com/bVMClkeZc1</a>
West Virgina Redlegs @WVREDMEAT
I'm sorry everyone. This is very hard on all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> fans. It sucks, I'm mad, I'm upset, and embarrassed. It's just sports, but if we didn't care, it would not be fun. I'm going to have some Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream. ❤️
Bob Herzog @Bob_Herzog
I standby having had more fun watching the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> this year than in a long time. Maybe that's why tonight hurt so badly. That was just painful.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cincinnati?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cincinnati</a>
Blog Red Machine @blogredmachine
Mathematically, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> are still alive for the postseason. But this is a gut-punch. It's gonna sting for awhile. Gotta turn the page & get back at it tomorrow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATOBTTR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATOBTTR</a>
Blog Red Machine @blogredmachine
Honestly, folks, it wasn't going to matter whose name David Bell called tonight. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Reds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Reds</a> bullpen, that's been pitching so well for most of the season, is just exhausted. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ATOBTTR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ATOBTTR</a>
As it stands, the Reds are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs but it's an uphill battle. Cincinnati has six games remaining on its schedule and will need some help from both the Cubs and Marlins in order to crash into the postseason party.