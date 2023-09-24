Cubs' David Ross Apologizes to Pirates' Derek Shelton for Saying PIT 'Not a Good Team

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross found himself needing to apologize to Pittsburgh Pirates skipper David Shelton after the former took a shot at the Pirates earlier this week.

Following a three-game series in which Pittsburgh took two games, Ross—clearly frustrated by a 8-6 loss Thursday—said that the Pirates were "not a good team."

Shelton quickly hit back, calling Ross' comments "unfortunate" before the latter reached out to apologize.

"I texted Shelton last night, like, 'Hey, just frustrated after a game,'" Ross told reporters before Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies. "I've got a ton of respect for every team we play, not just Pittsburgh. Every team can win. I thought I corrected myself within the context of talking to you guys."

On the one hand, Ross wasn't completely wrong. While the Pirates have certainly exceeded expectations this season after losing 100 games in 2022, they still aren't what'd you call a high-caliber team.

And they haven't been for a while.

Pittsburgh hasn't made the postseason since 2015 and posted back-to-back 100-plus loss seasons in 2021 and 2022.

However, the Cubs haven't been too much better as of late either, particularly under Ross.

As a matter of fact, the Cubs are only seven games ahead of the Pirates in the NL Central standings. Since Ross took over in 2020, Chicago has only made the playoffs once and that came in a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

Ross comments about Pittsburgh may also have to do with the fact that his squad is currently involved in a tight wild card race with just about a week remaining in the regular season.