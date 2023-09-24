Jalen Milroe Says Alabama 'A Work in Progress' After Win vs. Ole Miss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is pleased with the progress he and the team have made but that doesn't mean he is ready to settle.

The No. 13 Crimson Tide took down No. 15 Ole Miss 24-10, and the effort looked more in line with a typical Alabama performance. Milroe had a bounce-back game after being benched for the team's Week 3 win against South Florida and said that while things feel more in line, there is plenty of work still left to do.

"We do have our swagger back," he said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com. "but we have to acknowledge that we got a lot of work to do. We got a lot of work to do to reach all of our short-term goals and long-term goals. So we're a work in progress.

Milroe continued by saying the Crimson Tide were "hungry to improve" and that he was "excited for the future." When asked if the Tide were still a championship-caliber team, Milroe instead focused on the room for growth.

"We're going to continue to grow and acknowledge that we need more room to improve," he added. "And I trust in the guys in the locker room. There's no one I do not trust. I trust the coaches to put a great game plan together -- offense and defense, special teams. And we have a great team and I love each one of those guys."

It was a tale of two halves for Milroe and the Tide. The first half was certainly rough and Milroe was at the center of it. He had a rough interception in the red zone and then failed to take advantage of a blocked punt that gave Alabama a possession that started at the Ole Miss one-yard line.

Alabama left the opening half down 7-6 but outscored the Rebels 18-3 in the second half, and Milroe had a stellar touchdown pass that helped guide the Tide to the victory. He finished 17-of-21 for 225 yards with the touchdown and interception while also contributing 28 yards on the ground.