Jalen Milroe, Alabama Offense Have Fans Hopeful with 2nd-Half Surge vs. Ole Miss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It was a tale of two halves for the Alabama offense.

The first half was ugly as the offense failed to produce a touchdown, even after blocking an Ole Miss punt and taking over at the one-yard line.

The Crimson Tide entered halftime trailing the Rebels 7-6, but it's safe to say the switch flipped in the second half. No. 13 Alabama outscored No. 15 Ole Miss 18-3 to earn a decisive 24-10 victory.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe went 17-of-21 for 225 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had some low moments, including the futile drive following the blocked punt and a red zone interception that took potential points off of the board in the second half.

However, his ability to rebound in the second half showed a sense of grittiness. Nothing defined this more than a highlight-reel touchdown pass to freshman Jalen Hale that saw Milroe place a perfect ball while absorbing a crushing hit. The performance came after he was benched during the team's Week 3 win over South Florida, and it appears his status as the team's QB1 is much more solidified.

Fans on social media praised Milroe's toughness and ability to bounce back following the early season setbacks.

Milroe wasn't the only Crimson Tide offensive player receiving praise. Running back Jase McClellan had a breakout day, rushing for 105 yards on 17 carries and scoring a key touchdown.

Fans praised his performance as well, celebrating his technique and tenacity.

Additionally, fans noted that thoughts of Alabama's downfall may have been a bit premature as the second-half performance was vintage Crimson Tide.