    Jalen Milroe, Alabama Offense Have Fans Hopeful with 2nd-Half Surge vs. Ole Miss

    Jack MurraySeptember 23, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is tackled by Ladarius Tennison #13 of the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    It was a tale of two halves for the Alabama offense.

    The first half was ugly as the offense failed to produce a touchdown, even after blocking an Ole Miss punt and taking over at the one-yard line.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    I can't believe Alabama blocked a punt in the end zone, took over at Ole Miss' 1 and then:<br><br>Snap went over Milroe's head<br>Milroe sacked<br>Milroe sacked<br>40-yard FG

    The Crimson Tide entered halftime trailing the Rebels 7-6, but it's safe to say the switch flipped in the second half. No. 13 Alabama outscored No. 15 Ole Miss 18-3 to earn a decisive 24-10 victory.

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Keep it Rollin' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a> <a href="https://t.co/OxoVx2Z5qV">pic.twitter.com/OxoVx2Z5qV</a>

    Quarterback Jalen Milroe went 17-of-21 for 225 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He had some low moments, including the futile drive following the blocked punt and a red zone interception that took potential points off of the board in the second half.

    However, his ability to rebound in the second half showed a sense of grittiness. Nothing defined this more than a highlight-reel touchdown pass to freshman Jalen Hale that saw Milroe place a perfect ball while absorbing a crushing hit. The performance came after he was benched during the team's Week 3 win over South Florida, and it appears his status as the team's QB1 is much more solidified.

    Fans on social media praised Milroe's toughness and ability to bounce back following the early season setbacks.

    V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ @VatorSports

    "Jalen Milroe can't throw" <a href="https://t.co/hSWsVn9yCg">pic.twitter.com/hSWsVn9yCg</a>

    Braylon Baysinger @bbaysinger62

    All Jalen milroe has to do play just good enough, which he has this game, and we'll be fine <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RollTide?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RollTide</a>

    Chris Low @ClowESPN

    Been a struggle today for Jalen Milroe, but he stood in like a champ, took a vicious blow to the midsection by a blitzing Suntarine Perkins and delivered a strike to Amari Niblack for the 33-yard TD. Will see what that does for Milroe's confidence and the offense's confidence.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    TOUCHDOWN <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a><br><br>Jalen Milroe with a GUTSY throw while getting hit. He remained down momentarily. <a href="https://t.co/AOyBdpugPD">pic.twitter.com/AOyBdpugPD</a>

    Austin Hannon @austinhannon_

    Ole Miss doesn't leave a QB spy and Jalen Milroe takes advantage, picking up 20 yards with his feet on 3rd and 2.

    Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande

    Alabama's averaging 6.1 yards a carry in the second half, pounding between the tackles and wearing down the Ole Miss defense that sacked Jalen Milroe 4 times in the first half.<br><br>Alabama leads, 24-10 with 12:10 left.

    Esther Scott Workman @estherscott

    Jalen Milroe has always been my QB1 but not everyone can say that that 💅🏻

    Ryan Brown @RyanBrownLive

    You can question a lot of things about Jalen Milroe but his toughness is absolutely not one of them.

    Milroe wasn't the only Crimson Tide offensive player receiving praise. Running back Jase McClellan had a breakout day, rushing for 105 yards on 17 carries and scoring a key touchdown.

    Fans praised his performance as well, celebrating his technique and tenacity.

    Nick Kelly @_NickKelly

    Tough running from Jase McClellan. Three drives, three scores for Alabama in the second half

    Austin Hannon @austinhannon_

    Jase McClellan runs with so much power.

    Nick Perkins @NPerkins96

    (Safety comes up to make a play)<br><br>Jase Mcclellan: <a href="https://t.co/UCpMQm08Y4">pic.twitter.com/UCpMQm08Y4</a>

    Fusue @DevyEusuf

    Jase McClellan is an NFL RB

    TJ Festa @TJ_Festa18

    Jase McClellan contact balance is so good. He just bounces off &amp; runs through tackles

    Peyton Grillo @PeytonGrillo

    Unfortunately for some Jase McClellan can't be stopped. <a href="https://t.co/CgugxVQDVT">https://t.co/CgugxVQDVT</a>

    AJ Tiell @SportsAppealAJ

    Jase McClellan is a beast…<br><br>Alabama always produces these insanely talented running backs🔥

    Additionally, fans noted that thoughts of Alabama's downfall may have been a bit premature as the second-half performance was vintage Crimson Tide.

    Barstool Bama @BarstoolAlabama

    This second half has been SEXY

    Sidelines - Bama @SSN_Alabama

    TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA!<br><br>Jase McClellan breaks tackles in what looked like the first drive of true Alabama football of the 2023 season. Pass protection was 🔒, run protection was bruising, and Jase caps it off with 6.

    Austin Hannon @austinhannon_

    Alabama hasn't looked any better this season than it did in the third quarter. Now, it's bread and butter time for the Crimson Tide.<br><br>ALA was outplayed and outcoached in the fourth quarter against Texas. Can it reverse that today?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alabama?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alabama</a> 17 | Ole Miss 10<br>End 3rd

    Steven Willis @TheStevenWillis

    That interception and TD pass flipped the switch for Alabama...They just looked different after that. They have 78 blue chip players...Couldn't let them get confidence.<br><br>First Half Ole Miss was clearly better...Just didn't take advantage. Second Half they got confident and see…

    James Wighaus @BSB_Breakdowns

    It's been a while but this 2nd half vs. Ole Miss is Alabama football. <br><br>It's about damn time. <a href="https://t.co/vCqiXsx3Cr">https://t.co/vCqiXsx3Cr</a>

    Manders 17-0 @_VersaceGlasses

    Alabama out here running their 2011 offense

    Ivy Weaver, MPH, RN👩🏽‍⚕️💉 @_MissIvyy_

    Could this…be a *glimmer* or *flicker* of Alabama football? <a href="https://t.co/kn1DtAYv1n">pic.twitter.com/kn1DtAYv1n</a>

    Goose @BravesGoose

    If Alabama's offense can become consistent on moving the football this defense is one of the best in the country. <br><br>This may be considered a hot take but the talent is there

    Alabama improved to 3-1 on the season and appear to be as formidable as ever as they look to continue to roll in SEC play. The Crimson Tide will look to keep the train rolling next week and earn a season sweep over the state of Mississippi when they face Mississippi State Saturday at 9:00 P.M. ET.