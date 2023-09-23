X

CFB

    Marvin Harrison Jr., OSU vs. Sam Hartman, ND Attended by Scouts from 16 NFL Teams

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 23, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 16: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    A litany of NFL scouts are in attendance for Saturday evening's contest between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame.

    Jack Soble of BlueandGold.com and On3 relayed the list of 16 teams in South Bend, Indiana:

    Jack Soble @jacksoble56

    Scouts from the Ravens, Panthers, Browns, Cowboys, Lions (x2), Texans (x2), Colts, Chargers (x2), Rams, Dolphins, Saints, Eagles, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers and Titans are in attendance for Notre Dame vs. Ohio State.

    OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the top prospect at Notre Dame Stadium. The B/R NFL Scouting Department picked Harrison to go second overall in its latest 2024 mock draft behind only Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

    The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison entered Saturday with 14 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

    Other first-round prospects will also be featured on Ohio State, including wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (No. 14 in the mock draft) and edge-rusher JT Tuimoloau (No. 17).

    Ohio State notably has 13 prospects listed in the top 137 of Pro Football Focus' 2024 NFL draft board.

    As for Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have one of the 2024 draft's top offensive tackle prospects in Joe Alt, who protects the blind side of another pro prospect in Wake Forest transfer and quarterback Sam Hartman.

    Those two are joined by running back Audric Estime, who is PFF's top-rated player at his position thus far.