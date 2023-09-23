Marvin Harrison Jr., OSU vs. Sam Hartman, ND Attended by Scouts from 16 NFL Teams

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A litany of NFL scouts are in attendance for Saturday evening's contest between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame.

Jack Soble of BlueandGold.com and On3 relayed the list of 16 teams in South Bend, Indiana:

OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the top prospect at Notre Dame Stadium. The B/R NFL Scouting Department picked Harrison to go second overall in its latest 2024 mock draft behind only Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison entered Saturday with 14 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns in three games.

Other first-round prospects will also be featured on Ohio State, including wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (No. 14 in the mock draft) and edge-rusher JT Tuimoloau (No. 17).

Ohio State notably has 13 prospects listed in the top 137 of Pro Football Focus' 2024 NFL draft board.

As for Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have one of the 2024 draft's top offensive tackle prospects in Joe Alt, who protects the blind side of another pro prospect in Wake Forest transfer and quarterback Sam Hartman.