Michigan's Jim Harbaugh 'Super Happy' to Return vs. Rutgers After Suspension

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was thrilled to be back on the sideline Saturday for the team's 31-7 victory over Rutgers.

Harbaugh was suspended by the University for the first three games of the season due to his role in four Level II violations and one Level I violation. It came after a four-game suspension originally dealt by the NCAA fell through, and was likely done to avoid further punishment.

Upon his return, Harbaugh said that he felt fortunate to be back, especially to experience the post-win feeling in the locker room.

"There's just no better place to be than in the locker room after you win a game and everybody gets in there," Harbaugh said, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com. "You just think to yourself, who could have it better, who could have it better than I do, who could have it better than us? I get to coach these guys and these coaches, I was super happy."

The Wolverines improved to 4-0 with the victory and 1-0 within Big 10 play. Running back Blake Corum, who had 21 rushes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, said that seeing his coach back gave the team a boost.

"He was happy as heck, as he says, 'Cool guy Jim,'" Corum said, per VanHaaren. "Just seeing him back, we all wanted this win really bad, and as he says, a win in the Big 10 is like two wins. One for us and since they lost, one for us again. It was just great seeing the energy in the locker room after the win, he's going to have a good rest of the day and weekend."

Harbaugh's return to the sideline comes as the team enters the entirety of conference play. Matchups against currently ranked teams Ohio State, Penn State sit further away in the schedule but contests against tough teams like Maryland, Minnesota and in-state rival Penn State show just how tough the road will continue to get.