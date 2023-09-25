AEW's Newest Must-See Star, What's Next for WWE Releases, More Quick Takes

3 of 5

While Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are on the ascent in WWE's tag team division, The New Day should be on the verge of breaking back into singles competition.

Of course, that does not, should not and will not result in the group breaking up. It's entirely possible for both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to have successful singles runs while continuing to team on occasion.

That has been especially evident in the last two weeks, with Woods and Kingston having standout matches against Drew McIntyre and Ivar, respectively. They've proved they have more value on their own than they do facing the same few teams and chasing the tag titles for the umpteenth time.

New Day will inevitably hold gold again as a unit, but as seen in the first half of 2023 when they were involved in the Intercontinental Championship mix, there's many more fresh matches for them to have outside of the confines of the tag team division.