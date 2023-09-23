Angels' Anthony Rendon Ruled out for Remainder of 2023 Season with Leg Injury

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon is officially out for the season.

This news is not surprising as Rendon has not played since suffering a leg injury in the team's July 4 matchup against the San Diego Padres.

The injury has impacted his ability to rehab or conduct on-field workouts and manager Phil Nevin finally revealed Saturday that he won't return to the field until 2024.

The recovery has been a saga between Rendon and the Angels. Rendon said on September 15 that the injury had been diagnosed as a fracture "weeks ago," but the Angels repeatedly had said that there was no fracture. The team had categorized the injury as a "bruised left shin."

He moved from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL in August and a return to the field has never seemed like a reality, especially given the way the Angles have stumbled since the All-Star break.

The Angels were 45-43 when Rendon suffered the injury. Now, the team is 69-85, significantly out of the playoff hunt and has an uncertain future with star players Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Rendon's performance pre-injury wasn't really a needle-mover. He hit .236 with two home runs and 22 RBIs in 43 games. He has struggled to avoid injury since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels ahead of the 2020 season, never suiting up in more than 58 games in a single season.