Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman Thrill Fans as No. 4 FSU Avoids Clemson's Upset Bid in OT

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles went into Death Valley and survived a tough test from the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, winning 31-24 in overtime at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, helping keep their undefeated season alive.

FSU trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half but managed to force overtime, which allowed quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Keon Coleman to take over.

After having already connecting for a seven-yard score in the second quarter, Travis hit Coleman for a 24-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in overtime:

The Noles' defense went on to stop the Tigers on fourth down on their series, sealing the victory.

Despite dealing with previous injuries and seemingly hurting his throwing hand during Saturday's game, Travis stood tall and went 21-of-37 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for a score.

Thanks to his toughness and willingness to trust his wideouts like Coleman, Travis received a great deal of praise on X, formerly known as Twitter:

The OT touchdown pass to Coleman also gave Travis the new FSU record for most career touchdowns with 82:

Travis' elite wide receiver tandem of Coleman and Johnny Wilson made plays for him all day long, as Coleman finished with five grabs for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while Wilson had five catches for 94 yards.

Coleman came through in the clutch in the extra session, which generated no shortage of hype on social media:

Clemson led for much of the game, but the Seminoles' defense came up huge in the third quarter to tie the game.

With the Tigers driving for a score that would have extended their seven-point lead, linebacker Kalen DeLoach sacked Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and forced a fumble. DeLoach scooped the ball up and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.

Despite that, Clemson had a chance to take the lead late, but kicker Jonathan Weitz missed a 29-yard field goal with 1:45 left in regulation, and the game went to overtime.

After spending his entire career as Clemson's backup kicker, Weitz left the team to start life after football, but head coach Dabo Swinney called him amid kicker Robert Gunn's struggles, and Weitz returned to the program.

Making the game-winning field goal would have been a Hollywood ending for Weitz, but he pushed it just wide.

By virtue of their hard-fought win, the Seminoles are 4-0 and remain alive in the College Football Playoff conversation.