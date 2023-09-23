X

    Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman Thrill Fans as No. 4 FSU Avoids Clemson's Upset Bid in OT

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 23, 2023

    CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 23: Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles looks to pass the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)
    Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

    The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles went into Death Valley and survived a tough test from the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, winning 31-24 in overtime at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina, helping keep their undefeated season alive.

    FSU trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half but managed to force overtime, which allowed quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Keon Coleman to take over.

    After having already connecting for a seven-yard score in the second quarter, Travis hit Coleman for a 24-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in overtime:

    J.D. PicKell @jdpickell

    Keon Coleman is HIM <a href="https://t.co/b80TSvu2M2">pic.twitter.com/b80TSvu2M2</a>

    The Noles' defense went on to stop the Tigers on fourth down on their series, sealing the victory.

    Despite dealing with previous injuries and seemingly hurting his throwing hand during Saturday's game, Travis stood tall and went 21-of-37 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for a score.

    Thanks to his toughness and willingness to trust his wideouts like Coleman, Travis received a great deal of praise on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Michael Felder @InTheBleachers

    Jordan Travis is tough as hell man. He has been smoked a few times and just goes

    Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman Thrill Fans as No. 4 FSU Avoids Clemson's Upset Bid in OT
    AdamTheBolt @ChargersVols

    Jordan Travis has developed into a great QB and Florida State is for real. That was a big win against Clemson in a hostile environment.

    $ayLess$trictly @SayLessCashMore

    Our Jordan Travis Heisman Tickets just BOOOMED again 🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Paul🅿️🇨🇲 @blakebooming

    One thing about Jordan Travis he not afraid to test your DBs

    The OT touchdown pass to Coleman also gave Travis the new FSU record for most career touchdowns with 82:

    ACC Network @accnetwork

    JORDAN TRAVIS MAKES HISTORY 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/FSUFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FSUFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/4Inhkfd8Vs">pic.twitter.com/4Inhkfd8Vs</a>

    Travis' elite wide receiver tandem of Coleman and Johnny Wilson made plays for him all day long, as Coleman finished with five grabs for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while Wilson had five catches for 94 yards.

    Coleman came through in the clutch in the extra session, which generated no shortage of hype on social media:

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    WOWWWWW… KEON COLEMAN IS A GROWN ASS MAN

    Dane Brugler @dpbrugler

    When you have Keon Coleman on your team, you have the luxury of calling "my guy is better than your guy" plays. <a href="https://t.co/exZgr9n0Or">https://t.co/exZgr9n0Or</a>

    LastNoleOfKrypton 🐝#HiveSZN @GodofKrypton

    You know why I like FSU against everybody? Because FSU has Keon Coleman and the other teams don't.

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    Keon Coleman is so disgusting lol

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Keon Coleman head straight to the first round, do not pass go

    Clemson led for much of the game, but the Seminoles' defense came up huge in the third quarter to tie the game.

    With the Tigers driving for a score that would have extended their seven-point lead, linebacker Kalen DeLoach sacked Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and forced a fumble. DeLoach scooped the ball up and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown.

    Despite that, Clemson had a chance to take the lead late, but kicker Jonathan Weitz missed a 29-yard field goal with 1:45 left in regulation, and the game went to overtime.

    After spending his entire career as Clemson's backup kicker, Weitz left the team to start life after football, but head coach Dabo Swinney called him amid kicker Robert Gunn's struggles, and Weitz returned to the program.

    Making the game-winning field goal would have been a Hollywood ending for Weitz, but he pushed it just wide.

    By virtue of their hard-fought win, the Seminoles are 4-0 and remain alive in the College Football Playoff conversation.

    They will have next week off before hosting Virginia Tech on Oct. 7, while the 2-2 Tigers will go on the road to face 4-0 Syracuse on Sept. 30.