Week 3 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Week 3 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for SundaySeptember 24, 2023
Need a reprieve from standard fantasy football (possibly because your team has gotten off to an 0-2 start)? Then, Sunday could be an opportune time to dive into daily fantasy, as Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season has some appealing matchups that should be fun to follow.
There are 13 games set for Sunday's slate, most of them coming in the early window, as there will be nine matchups kicking off at 1 p.m. ET. Three more games will follow in the late-afternoon slot, along with a Sunday Night Football contest featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Even if you're having success in standard fantasy, it can still be fun to set a DFS lineup and see if you can pocket some extra cash in quick fashion.
With that in mind, here's some lineup advice for those looking to get into the action on DraftKings on Sunday afternoon.
Construct Your Lineup Around a Vikings Stack
The Minnesota Vikings may be off to an 0-2 start, but that shouldn't make you hesitant about using some of their top offensive players in daily fantasy. Especially because they'll be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in what could be a high-scoring matchup.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins ($6,900) is off to a huge start to the 2023 campaign, as he's passed for 708 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception over the first two weeks. Yet, he's not even one of the most expensive QBs on DraftKings, making him a great option again this Sunday.
It's typically wise to pair Cousins with one of his standout receivers, and this could be a week it's worth paying up for star wideout Justin Jefferson ($9,300). He may have a hefty price, but Jefferson is one of the most reliable fantasy WRs. The 24-year-old already has 20 catches for 309 yards this season, although he has yet to get into the end zone.
Don't be surprised if Cousins and Jefferson connect for their first touchdown of the year Sunday, as they both should have strong showings. It makes a ton of sense to build them as the anchors of a lineup in daily fantasy this week.
Ford Should Provide a Ton of Value at RB
With Nick Chubb out due to a left knee injury, the Cleveland Browns' backfield picture will look a bit different the rest of the season. They also brought back Kareem Hunt, re-signing their former running back this week to add depth after Chubb got hurt.
However, Hunt isn't expected to be the lead back on Sunday. That will again be Jerome Ford, who had 16 carries for 106 yards and also notched a receiving score in Cleveland's Week 2 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ford should get plenty of touches in Week 3, and he'll be facing a Tennessee Titans defense that is allowing 346.5 total yards per game. The 24-year-old RB should get enough work to make him a top fantasy option in spite of Hunt's addition to the team.
Plus, Ford can still be utilized at a low price on DraftKings ($4,800). So he's a steal for lineups, considering how much value he should bring at that affordable cost.
Ertz Likely to Be a Solid Option at TE
The Arizona Cardinals are in a bit of trouble this week, as they're 0-2 and set to host the Dallas Cowboys, who have gotten off to a 2-0 start and have been one of the best teams in the NFL early in the season. It's likely to be a lopsided matchup.
But that doesn't mean there aren't any Arizona players who could bring some fantasy value. Tight end Zach Ertz ($3,500) makes quite a bit of sense as a budget option at tight end on DraftKings for Sunday's action.
Ertz hasn't put up huge numbers over the first two weeks, but the 32-year-old is getting a lot of passes thrown his way. He had six catches for 21 yards and was targeted 10 times in Week 1, then had six catches for 56 yards with eight targets in Week 2.
If the Cardinals fall behind early, they'll likely throw the ball quite a bit. And Ertz will surely be heavily involved. So it's worth taking a flier on him and hoping he can get into the end zone for the first time in 2023.