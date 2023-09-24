Week 3 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

1 of 3

The Minnesota Vikings may be off to an 0-2 start, but that shouldn't make you hesitant about using some of their top offensive players in daily fantasy. Especially because they'll be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in what could be a high-scoring matchup.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins ($6,900) is off to a huge start to the 2023 campaign, as he's passed for 708 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception over the first two weeks. Yet, he's not even one of the most expensive QBs on DraftKings, making him a great option again this Sunday.

It's typically wise to pair Cousins with one of his standout receivers, and this could be a week it's worth paying up for star wideout Justin Jefferson ($9,300). He may have a hefty price, but Jefferson is one of the most reliable fantasy WRs. The 24-year-old already has 20 catches for 309 yards this season, although he has yet to get into the end zone.